More “summer” weather expected, night and morning marine clouds, warmer temperatures, breezy at times, yep, sounds like summer. The layer is a little thicker this morning so it may take the sun a little longer, but we should still see some mostly sunny skies this afternoon, along with the gusty winds, the high up near 70. The clouds return tonight, the winds die down, lows near 54.
The marine clouds not as thick tomorrow morning as the onshore flow is not as strong and the high pressure ridge weakens. This means another day of clearing skies and a high near 71, and of course add some gusty afternoon winds.
Thursday, we have an approaching system with an upper level low pressure area forming off the Washington coast Thursday evening. This system will have an associated weak front that gives us a chance of light rain and rainshowers Thursday night into Friday then they become more widely scattered that evening before diminishing late that night.
As for the weekend, it still looks like another banger weekend with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 70s, mostly clear nights, lows in the mid 50s.
Milepost 97, Southern Oregon Fire
Just because I provided you information on the Oregon fire yesterday, I will update the information today! The fire, while now 15% contained, has still grown to over 12,000 acres. Level 1 (Be Ready) and Level 2 (Be Set) Evacuation orders have been issued on the south end of the fire, effecting areas east of Glendale, and over Azalea and Booth, Oregon. There are now about 1,300 personnel fighting the fire. Remember, this fire was set by an illegal campfire.
