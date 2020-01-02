Today we have a warm front that is moving across, mainly north of the area, leaving us with light rain and drizzle this morning. The front will push further north this afternoon and well north tonight so look for diminishing rain tonight from the south. The winds will begin to increase tonight, becoming southerly 14-18 gusting to 25 into tomorrow morning. Highs today near 51, lows tonight near 43.
Tomorrow the associated stronger cold front approaches, first increasing our clouds and winds, winds becoming southerly 15-20 gusting to 30, then an increasing chance of rain tomorrow afternoon with southerly winds 20-25 gusting to 40-45 from tomorrow evening through tomorrow night. Winds at the beaches and headlands possibly gusting to 55-60. This threat will likely result in a High Wind Watch then Warning being issued.
The cold front will push inland tomorrow night before midnight leaving scattered showers and the winds shift to westerly 14-18 gusting to 30 with temperatures falling into the low 40s which would give us windchill temperatures into the mid and upper 30s. This will also pull the snow level down to around 2500’, effecting the higher Coast Range Mountains, and there is a slight chance of thunderstorms over the coastal waters from Friday night into early Saturday morning.
As for the rest of the weekend, the shower threat diminishes Saturday ahead of yet another front bringing in more rain Sunday, then showers that night into Monday, then, more rain Monday night and Tuesday with showers likely Wednesday.
High temperatures over the weekend remain around 50, lows down near 40. More of the same for the first half of next week.
Currently we have a Gale Warning for the coastal waters from 6pm tonight through 1pm tomorrow; a Beach Hazards Advisory for Sneaker Waves valid through late tonight. I would expect more Advisories, Watches and Warning to be issued later today and tonight related to the upcoming Friday storm.
