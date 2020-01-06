We have a warm front pushing north and east that continues to give us periods of moderate rain and gusty winds. So far Astoria has seen around 1.6” of rain in the last 24 hours, and the Megler Bridge saw a recent wind gust of 51. South towards Tillamook, Bay City 2” but up towards Lees Camp we see nearly 3”, winds along the coast are gusting to 30, 25 in town. Because of the rain the river flow rates are increasing rapidly but the latest forecast issued at 8am this morning keeps the rivers below Action Stage. The closest is the Wilson River which is forecasted to reach 9.57’ this evening, Action is 10.5’. A look at the radar suggests the back edge of the warm front rain is nearing Astoria and working its way southeastward so look for the periods of moderate rain to ease as the rain starts to taper off to light rain.
We likely see mainly light rain tonight into tomorrow morning, still the gusty winds but another trough of low pressure moves in bringing more moderate rain and gusty winds to the region tomorrow afternoon and evening before the precipitation becomes more showery tomorrow night into Wednesday.
A low pressure area is then expected to drop southeastward along the coast headed towards the south central coastal area. This would bring a return to the rain for us starting Wednesday evening through Wednesday night though the heavier amounts stay south of Tillamook County.
Another disturbance drops southeastward into the area Friday, pushing another strong cold front through bringing another burst of rain and gusty winds and lowering snow levels then leaving showers again that night through Saturday. It looks like we see more rain on Sunday. Snow levels over the weekend look to drop down to around 2000-2500’. If you have/had plans to travel over the Cascades this weekend, the weather folks suggest the snow in their passes will be in the order of feet, not inches.
Evening traffic delays expected on New Youngs Bay Bridge (U.S. 101) in Astoria
Travelers using U.S. 101 over the New Youngs Bay Bridge in Astoria should expect evening delays this week starting on Tuesday, January 7. There will be single lane closures with a pilot car controlling two-way traffic from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Travelers can expect up to 20 minute delays.
A contractor working for the Oregon Department of Transportation has been making repairs to the bridge as part of the U.S. 101: New Youngs Bay Bridge Repair Project. Most of the work is being done below the bridge deck so travelers may not see much construction activity. Over the next two years, there will be additional periodic single lane evening closures.
An alternative route is U.S. 101B over the Old Youngs Bay and Lewis and Clark River Bridges.
