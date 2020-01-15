A stronger low pressure area is off to the west moving northeast this morning. The models show the low moving northward along the coast but some of the energy breaks off and moves to the south towards California. What this means for us is less moisture so look for light rain this morning that increases this afternoon as the cold front moves through.
It may be that the warm frontal portion already began to influence our area because though the temperatures fell to 32 overnight, they are now up around 41. The snow level is likely up around 1200’ this morning so the upper levels of the Coast Range passes will likely be seeing more snow today until the snow level, which will continue to rise, lifts above the summit levels later this afternoon. The travelers across Hwy 6 this morning report no problems thanks to deicing and sanding. This may change as the precipitation begins from the approaching system.
This system will also bring a brief period of gusty winds, winds becoming southerly 15-20 gusting to 35, but down at the beaches southerly 35-45 gusting to 60 possible. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning effective from 10am this morning thru 8pm tonight.
Once the front pushes off to the east, we can expect scattered showers, some could be heavy with small hail, and even some thunderstorms are possible, especially over the coastal waters. You could also experience some gusty winds associated with the heavy showers as they push through. The scattered shower activity with possible thunderstorms will continue tonight, the winds southwesterly 10-15 gusting to 25, tonight’s low near 36 so the snow level will likely fall to around 1200’ by early morning.
The shower activity will become more scattered tomorrow and a little warmer. The snow level likely 1200-1400’ so snow at the summit is again possible. Another disturbance brings a return of the rain tomorrow night along with cooler temperatures, the low down near 34 so the snow levels drops overnight to around 900’ once again.
More rain is expected Friday, but it looks like the snow level will be climbing, obviously it starts out low but climbs to around 1600’ that afternoon with the afternoon high up near 44. The snow level continues to climb Friday night to near 2500’, the overnight low near 39.
The models get mixed for the weekend, but it looks like another system brings more rain for Saturday and Sunday, highs near 51, lows near 44. Rain is likely for the MLK Holiday on Monday as well, on into Tuesday.
