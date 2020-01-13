Not a great day to head across Hwy 6, at 10:40am it was reporting 31 degree with snow flurries and was showing 5” of snow roadside with 1” of new snow. The reports I have see is that there is snow over the road either side of the summit. The Lees Camp webcam shows what appears to be a trace roadside. Hwy 26 is about the same. Tillamook airport got down to 37 this morning, and it has not gone up any with normal daytime heating, currently still sitting at 37. Astoria airport was at 39, it is now at 37. We still have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 4pm this evening.
The next shot of colder air is stuck behind a stationary front located across Washington. In the meantime, we continue to have disturbances ride the flow down across our area giving us rain and rainshowers today with accumulating snow above around 1000’. Tonight, we see more showers and with the temperatures falling down to near freezing sometime after midnight, this would pull the snow level down too, so snow is possible down to sea level with accumulating snow likely above around 200-500’.
The showery pattern continues tomorrow, and the temperatures will be even slower to rise with daytime heating so it is possible the lowlands could see 1”-2” of snow with accumulation possible in areas down to sea level even in the afternoon. This will be showery precipitation so some areas could get a dumping in heavy showers while other areas don’t see much at all. Once the sun goes down, so will the temperatures here is the bad news, with not as many showers we will be seeing decreasing snow, but then any water on surfaces, such as roads and walkways, could become icy.
Wednesday the confidence in snow levels and amounts decreases as the models show different outcomes on a low pressure area effecting the weather, but it appears we will have another system pushing in rain again so we see an increase in the precipitation and some breezy winds. Obviously the 6-million-dollar question, where will the snow level be. The forecasted high is 38 that day so the snow level will be 300-400’ but in heavier precipitation it will be possible to see lower snow that likely does not stick. The models still have a lot of variability in snow amounts for Wednesday into Thursday but another 1-2” is most likely but factor in all the models and you get somewhere between a trace and 3”. This is actually less that previously forecasted as the latest models are now backing off some on the snow amounts. Overnight lows Thursday are expected to be around 30 so snowshowers are possible still overnight.
Thursday, the airmass slowly moderates so we should see warming temperatures and rising snow levels. The afternoon high up near 39 and the snow level climbing up to around 500’. There is a threat of freezing rain over in the northern valley and possible in the eastern slopes of the north Coast Range. By Friday the highs climb into the mid 40s and the snow levels start to reach above the Coast Range passes. Icy conditions may still exist Friday morning in the passes but should stay above freezing after that, through the weekend.
Tillamook Warming Shelter Opening
A message from Tillamook C.A.R.E., “I am pleased to share that the Tillamook Warming Center will be open January 13th, 14th, and 15th due to the expected cold temperatures. The center is located at the First Christian Church at 2203 4th Street in Tillamook. The open hours are from 8pm to 7am. Please post this opening and share with anyone you know that could benefit from a safe place to stay tonight.”
Clatsop, Tillamook, Washington and Columbia Counties state highway construction update: January 13 –20
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges (Astoria) Project (Clatsop County)
(Various Streets)
This project consists of performing work as follows:
- Install and remove temporary traffic control and pedestrian routes (TPAR)
- Install and remove temporary potable water and sanitary sewer systems
- Perform earthwork
- Install storm sewer systems and water quality structures
- Remove and reconstruct six bridges and trolley crossings (Including tracks)
- Construct roadway, sidewalks and ADA ramps
- Install permanent signs and illumination systems
- Perform additional and incidental work and called for by the Plans and Specifications
This Project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets and to install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of Highway 30 and 30th Street in Astoria. Streets will be closed while construction is occurring except for Highway 30. Flaggers will control single lane traffic while construction is occurring at 30th St. The odd numbered streets (7th, 9th and 11th) are completed, except for utility relocations underneath the structures, which is anticipated to have little to no impacts on public mobility. The even numbered streets (6th, 8th and 10th) are to be completed no later than June 30, 2020. Additionally, lane restrictions on Highway 30 and 30th street may occur during the following periods of time:
Lower Columbia River Highway (US-30): One Traffic Lane may be closed on the Lower Columbia River Highway (US-30) when allowed, shown, or directed during the following periods of time
Nightly, Sunday night through Friday morning, between 8:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.
30th Street: One Traffic Lane may be closed on 30th Street when allowed, shown, or directed during the following periods of time:
Daily, Monday through Thursday, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Nightly, Sunday night through Friday morning, between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.
Except for Holidays: Between noon on the day preceding a legal holiday or holiday weekend and midnight on a legal holiday or the last day of holiday weekend, except for Thanksgiving, when no lanes may be closed between noon on Wednesday and midnight on the following Sunday.
Legal holidays are as follows:
New Year's Day on January 1
Memorial Day on the last Monday in May
Independence Day on July 4
Labor Day on the first Monday in September
Thanksgiving Day on the fourth Thursday in November
Christmas Day on December 25
When a holiday falls on Sunday, the following Monday shall be recognized as a legal holiday. When a holiday falls on Saturday, the preceding Friday shall be recognized as a legal holiday.
Temporary Pedestrian Access Routes (TPAR) will be maintained throughout the work zones and will be ADA compliant.
US 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project (Clatsop County)
(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 4.53 to 5.33)
This project includes work as follows:
Install temporary traffic control and;
replacing rocker bearings;
repairing the damaged concrete with cathodic protection; and
replacing compression joint seals.
Initially in mid March, the traveling public will notice the contractor building the containment structure which will be attached to the sides of the bridge, and a barge in the water with support boats bringing crew and materials to and from the barge. Once the containment structure is in place, actual construction will begin. Most of the construction will be performed below the bridge from the barge.
The traveling public can expect periodic single lane closures at night to allow the contractor to move equipment and perform repair work on the bridge. The lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. A pilot car may be used to guide traffic through the lane closure. A complete two week night time closure of the bridge is scheduled in 2021 toward the end of the project.
An alternative route during periods of lane closures and the full night time closure is U.S. 101B over the Old Youngs Bay and Lewis and Clark River Bridges.
US 101: Farmer Creek Bridge Sec. (Tillamook County)
(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 82.74 to 83.08)
The work to be done under this Contract consists of the following:
- Construct roadbed, aggregate base and asphalt concrete pavement.
- Construct concrete curbs and islands.
- Perform earthwork
- Construct Bridge No 22654
- Install drainage, guardrail, pavement markings and signing.
- Reconstruct waterway passage.
- Perform additional and incidental work and called for by the Plans and Specifications
This Project consists of installing temporary widening to accommodate traffic, constructing most of the new bridge, realigning traffic on to the new (partial) structure, demolition of the old structure, channel reconstruction and completion of the new Bridge. There will be 24 hour flagging during the stage construction with pilot cars. Traffic restrictions employing 24 hour flagging may occur beginning:
September 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 and September 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020 between 7:00pm Sunday and 12:00 pm Friday. Except between 12:00 noon preceding a legal holiday or holiday weekend and midnight on a legal holiday or the last day of a holiday weekend except for Thanksgiving, when no lanes may be closed from noon on Wednesday and midnight the following Sunday. Additionally, The Clover’s Day Festival is included as a Special Event which will be regarded as a holiday for this Project.
Single lane traffic will be allowed nightly only:
From July 01, 2020 through August 31, 2020, Sunday night through Friday morning between 5:00 pm and 11:00 am.
The Wayside will be closed for stages of construction and will be signed with the closure dates two weeks prior to being closed.
US 101: Arch Cape Tunnel Lighting Replacement Project (Clatsop County)
(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 35.16 to 36.42)
This project includes work as follows:
Install temporary traffic control and;
Install pedestrian and bicyclist signals on either side of the tunnel; and
Replace overhead lighting in the tunnel.
This Project consists of installing new tunnel lighting and updating the electrical system in the tunnel on US101. New signs and signals for bike access will be installed on either end of the tunnel. One or more Traffic Lanes may be closed on the Oregon Coast Highway (US 101) during the following periods of time starting January 6th 2020:
Daytime lane closures Monday – Thursday from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm
Daytime lane closures Friday from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm (Noon)
Except for Holidays: Between noon on the day preceding a legal holiday or holiday weekend and midnight on a legal holiday or the last day of holiday weekend, except for Thanksgiving, when no lanes may be closed between noon on Wednesday and midnight on the following Sunday.
