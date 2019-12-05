A ridge is moving over the area today ahead of the next low pressure area and its associated front. The front will push in some rain late tonight which persists through tomorrow morning when the front slows while reaching the coast. This means the rain will then continue through tomorrow night when the front finally pushes east of the area.
By Saturday morning the front has passed, and we see scattered showers as the associated low pressure area drifts towards the area from the southwest. Saturday night the low comes ashore somewhere, from near Newport down to the Oregon/California border, depending on which model you look at.
Sunday morning the low will have dissipated along with the shower activity as another high pressure ridge settles in. This would spell patchy fog later Sunday night into Monday morning when we see mostly sunny skies, the highs up near 53 but the lows drop back into the mid to upper 30s.
By Tuesday the ridge will have drifted off to the east ahead of the next in a series of weak frontal systems that will bring back the clouds and a chance of rain through at least the middle of next week. High temperatures in the low to mid 50s, lows back to the low to mid 40s.
Clatsop, Tillamook, Washington and Columbia Counties state highway construction update: December 9-15
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges (Astoria) Project (Clatsop County)
(Various Streets)
This project consists of performing work as follows:
- Install and remove temporary traffic control and pedestrian routes (TPAR)
- Install and remove temporary potable water and sanitary sewer systems
- Perform earthwork
- Install storm sewer systems and water quality structures
- Remove and reconstruct six bridges and trolley crossings (Including tracks)
- Construct roadway, sidewalks and ADA ramps
- Install permanent signs and illumination systems
- Perform additional and incidental work and called for by the Plans and Specifications
This Project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets and to install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of Highway 30 and 30th Street in Astoria. Streets will be closed while construction is occurring except for Highway 30. Flaggers will control single lane traffic while construction is occurring at 30th St. The odd numbered streets (7th, 9th and 11th) are completed, except for utility relocations underneath the structures, which is anticipated to have little to no impacts on public mobility. The even numbered streets (6th, 8th and 10th) are to be completed no later than June 30, 2020. Additionally, lane restrictions on Highway 30 and 30th street may occur during the following periods of time:
Lower Columbia River Highway (US-30): One Traffic Lane may be closed on the Lower Columbia River Highway (US-30) when allowed, shown, or directed during the following periods of time
- Nightly, Sunday night through Friday morning, between 8:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.
30th Street: One Traffic Lane may be closed on 30th Street when allowed, shown, or directed during the following periods of time:
- Daily, Monday through Thursday, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
- Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
- Nightly, Sunday night through Friday morning, between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.
Except for Holidays: Between noon on the day preceding a legal holiday or holiday weekend and midnight on a legal holiday or the last day of holiday weekend, except for Thanksgiving, when no lanes may be closed between noon on Wednesday and midnight on the following Sunday.
Legal holidays are as follows:
- New Year's Day on January 1
- Memorial Day on the last Monday in May
- Independence Day on July 4
- Labor Day on the first Monday in September
- Thanksgiving Day on the fourth Thursday in November
- Christmas Day on December 25
When a holiday falls on Sunday, the following Monday shall be recognized as a legal holiday. When a holiday falls on Saturday, the preceding Friday shall be recognized as a legal holiday.
Temporary Pedestrian Access Routes (TPAR) will be maintained throughout the work zones and will be ADA compliant.
US 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project (Clatsop County)
(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 4.53 to 5.33)
This project includes work as follows:
- Install temporary traffic control and;
- replacing rocker bearings;
- repairing the damaged concrete with cathodic protection; and
- replacing compression joint seals.
Initially in mid March, the traveling public will notice the contractor building the containment structure which will be attached to the sides of the bridge, and a barge in the water with support boats bringing crew and materials to and from the barge. Once the containment structure is in place, actual construction will begin. Most of the construction will be performed below the bridge from the barge.
The traveling public can expect periodic single lane closures at night to allow the contractor to move equipment. The lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. A complete two week night time closure of the bridge is scheduled in 2021 toward the end of the project.
An alternative route during periods of lane closures and the full night time closure is U.S. 101B over the Old Youngs Bay and Lewis and Clark River Bridges.
US 101: Farmer Creek Bridge Sec. (Tillamook County)
(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 82.74 to 83.08)
The work to be done under this Contract consists of the following:
- Construct roadbed, aggregate base and asphalt concrete pavement.
- Construct concrete curbs and islands.
- Perform earthwork
- Construct Bridge No 22654
- Install drainage, guardrail, pavement markings and signing.
- Reconstruct waterway passage.
- Perform additional and incidental work and called for by the Plans and Specifications
This Project consists of installing temporary widening to accommodate traffic, constructing most of the new bridge, realigning traffic on to the new (partial) structure, demolition of the old structure, channel reconstruction and completion of the new Bridge. There will be 24 hour flagging during the stage construction with pilot cars. Traffic restrictions employing 24 hour flagging may occur beginning:
- September 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 and September 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020 between 7:00pm Sunday and 12:00 pm Friday. Except between 12:00 noon preceding a legal holiday or holiday weekend and midnight on a legal holiday or the last day of a holiday weekend except for Thanksgiving, when no lanes may be closed from noon on Wednesday and midnight the following Sunday. Additionally, The Clover’s Day Festival is included as a Special Event which will be regarded as a holiday for this Project.
Single lane traffic will be allowed nightly only:
- From July 01, 2020 through August 31, 2020, Sunday night through Friday morning between 5:00 pm and 11:00 am.
The Wayside will be closed for stages of construction and will be signed with the closure dates two weeks prior to being closed.
