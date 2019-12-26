A chilly, frosty start this morning, the lows included 28 in Tillamook and 31 up towards Astoria. With these cold temperatures the snow level is quite low but will be rising today to 1500’ and continues to rise tonight, climbing to above 3000’ by midnight.
So, we have a ridge of high pressure that has weakened and now we see high clouds moving in. These are associated with a weak front moving toward the coast that brings an increasing chance of rain starting this evening with rain likely tonight into tomorrow morning. As always, timing is everything. The unknown right now, for the Coast Range Passes, will the temperatures, which will be rising with an advancing warm front, be above freezing when the precipitation starts, otherwise, the passes could see a dusting of snow, but again, the temperatures will be climbing so the snow won’t last long and will melt pretty quickly after around midnight.
Tomorrow and early Saturday we see high pressure return so the rain turns to scattered showers tomorrow morning that become more widely scattered by noon then drying with light winds in the afternoon. We could see patchy frost and fog in the early morning hours Saturday with the lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s again.
Saturday afternoon the rain returns with a fast moving cold front. The uncertainty right now is, the models vary on how much rain this front will bring. Some say more than others so we will keep an eye on this as it gets closer. By Sunday they all agree that a low pressure area will drop south and affect the coast, bring more rain and maybe bringing some gusty winds. Landfall is not certain yet though.
It appears high pressure returns for the start of next week but as has been the pattern of late, another front enters the picture Tuesday night and Wednesday. High temperatures warming into the low 50s next week. Lows in the low 40s.
