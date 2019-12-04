Today we have a weak and dying front resting over the area that is bringing some cloudiness over the area and occasionally some light patchy rain. There was also some patchy fog around as high pressure is building in over the area that is further weakening the front. This will give us light winds today and a high near 54. The clouds will linger tonight but with the high pressure building, we remain dry with light easterly winds, lows near 40.
Tomorrow a low pressure area off to the west strengthens which enhances the high over the area so tomorrow remains mostly cloudy but stays dry, with light easterly winds, the high still up around 55. Late tomorrow night the high moves east as another weak front approaches and pushes in some light rain early Friday morning. Lows continue around 40.
The rain continues Friday night into Saturday as the previously mentioned associated low pressure area approaches from the southwest. Sunday, the low dissipates inland, then, high pressure builds to the west and drifts east so we may see some widely scattered showers Sunday morning but as the high moves in we dry out and so we expect improving conditions into Monday though there will likely be some patchy morning fog that morning and Tuesday morning. High temperatures remain in the mid 50s but the lows Sunday night fall into the upper 30s, then into the mid 30s Monday night.
The models suggest the chance of rain returns by Tuesday.
Holiday Mail Thefts
I am seeing reports already of mail thefts in Tillamook County and even in surrounding counties. While doing a quick search I saw an article from Ramsey, NJ, published late last month, where they already have 50 cases under investigation. Closer to home, Clatsop County recently issued a Press Release regarding their recent cases. I expect, just like last year, we all will see more cases as we approach Christmas.
With this in mind, here are some suggestions from the USPS to help protect your mail and packages:
- Don’t leave packages unattended for any length of time.
- Try not to leave letters in your mailbox or at your door for long periods.
- Plan Ahead! If you are not going to be home, use the “Hold For Pickup” option.
- Leaving town, ask the Post Office to hold your mail until your return.
- Use the tracking number to determine delivery dates and customize delivery.
- Drop outgoing mail into Post Office Collection Boxes or inside your local Post Office
- If you are mailing packages, use Signature Confirmation or Registered Mail.
- If you have overdue mail, contact the sender as soon as possible and inquire about it.
- Don’t send cash!
- If you move, file a Change of Address Card right away.
