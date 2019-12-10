Today we have the next in the series of systems bringing us rain as the main energy from the front goes north and south leaving a weakened portion over our area.
The front will be slowing its eastward movement, so we are looking at the rain associated with this system to persist through this evening until the system finally moves into the Cascades. The rain becomes more spotty overnight, but never fear, then there is tomorrow!
Tomorrow we will see another front moving towards the region that will push rain into our area tomorrow afternoon. The rain increases overnight tomorrow into early Thursday with heavier rain possible over the Coast Range. For now, it looks like we could see up to 1-3” of rain with the higher amounts in the Coast Range Wednesday night into Thursday morning so river flooding concerns remain very low.
This front finally pushes east Thursday morning leaving scattered showers along with some breezy conditions, maybe even some afternoon thunderstorms, especially over the coastal waters. We will continue to see the scattered showers overnight Thursday into Friday, and, with more disturbances rotating into the area it is likely we will continue to see showers, off and on, through the weekend, along with slightly cooler temperatures. It looks like the snow level by Saturday could drop down to around 2000-3000’ before lifting again Sunday. Daytime high temperatures over the weekend around 50, nighttime lows around38.
National Weather Service Weather Products
Just as a refresher on what the different products issued during our storm events means, I provide the following.
- It usually starts with a hint of something in their Outlook. This talks about the risk of a certain weather hazard in about the next 7 days. You should prepare a plan of action at this point.
- Next comes an Advisory. This product speaks of a weather hazard that is occurring, is imminent or likely and could cause some significant inconveniences.
- As it grows nearer, we could see a Watch. This talks about a weather hazard in the near future that could cause a threat to life and property. You should have a plan of action by this time!
- Finally, you would see a Warning. With a warning the risk of a weather hazard is occurring, is imminent or is likely and it poses a threat to life and property. You should take protective action at that time.
