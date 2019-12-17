Today we have an approaching trough of low pressure from the west as high pressure gets pushed off to the east. The energy from this trough is splitting with one area pushing north of the area while another part of the energy slides south. This means, for us anyway, some light rain moving in late tonight through tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow another front brings in more rain and increasing winds, gusting to 20, with some moderate rain moving in tomorrow night into Thursday morning giving us up to 2” of rain.
Thursday is when things start getting interesting as we see the beginning of an Atmospheric River event so, we can expect more moderate rain that becomes heavy at times with southerly winds increasing to 14-18 gusting to 30 during the afternoon. The rain, heavy at times continues Thursday night, and the southwesterly winds increase to 20-25 gusting to 35 with gusts to 40 possible in the early morning hours Friday, maybe gusting to 60 at the beaches. The rain potential is for 4-8” of rain in the Coast Range for this storm event. The problem at this point is forecasting which watershed, or watersheds, will get the heaviest rain and therefore, the highest flooding potential.
Friday the models start to conflict with each other. Some break off a large part of the energy and push it into northern California. Others keep it together and continue the rain west of the Cascades. What the ladder of these two would mean is that the flooding that developed, would extend through Saturday.
What all this boils down to is, we have the potential for urban and small stream flooding Thursday during the heavy rain periods, and possible river flooding Friday night into Saturday morning. The current river forecasts keep all the rivers below bankfull though several get very close to Action Stage. Of note, there are several rivers in adjoining counties, including over in the valley, that are already forecasted to reach Action Stage, and a couple more forecasted to reach Flood Stage. Southwest Washington even has a couple forecasted to reach Moderate Flood Level. Because of the uncertainty on exactly where the hose will be pointed, and the fact that it shifts, these river level forecasts frequently change several times before and during the event, so we all need to monitor levels closely. Repeating yesterday’s suggestion, if you live in, or own a business in a flood prone area, make your plans now and be ready evacuate before it’s to late. We do still have another day and a couple more model runs to evaluate potentials.
So, the rain should push off to the south and east Saturday leaving some scattered showers that become more widely scattered Sunday, then, we could see high pressure returning for the start of next week.
