High pressure is building in over the area today, bringing us clear skies, lighter east winds, and an afternoon high near 54. While the passes were right around freezing this morning, the road was dry with no issues.
I did observe, after not looking at TripCheck for a couple months, that ODOT has added a few more cameras. Hwy 6, in addition to Lees Camp, now has nearer to town, a couple cams near Tillamook, one at Fairview and another at Olsen Road. There were more added to Hwy 26 as well. There was one added near Camp Rilea on Hwy 101 in Clatsop County also. I think the one on Hwy 101 at D River in Lincoln City is new also.
Back to the forecast, tomorrow we will see some clouds moving in associated with a front that moves into Canada, but the tail end also brings a chance of light rain into our area as well, later tomorrow night through Wednesday morning, especially near the Coast Range.
Wednesday night the activity diminishes as a weak high pressure ridge moves across, then a low pressure area moves towards the coast Thursday, bring back the rain by Thursday night that persist through Friday and into Saturday before the low dissipates and moves off to the east, so, only a slight chance of rain still on Sunday.
This system will not be a cold as the last system, so, after tonight, the lows stay in the low 40s while afternoon highs stay 50-55.
GIVE THE GIFT OF OREGON STATE PARKS WITH AN ANNUAL PARKING PERMIT, $5 OFF IN DECEMBER
This holiday season, give the gift of unlimited access to Oregon's state parks with an annual day-use parking permit. From Dec. 1-31, holiday shoppers can buy annual parking permits for only $25--that's $5 off the regular price of $30.
“This is the only time we discount the annual pass,” said Lisa Sumption, director of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). “What better way to celebrate the holidays than with the gift that encourages adventure in Oregon’s special places?”
Purchasing these passes is easy--buy them online at store.oregonstateparks.org, along with branded holiday gift gear, such as water bottles, T-shirts and hoodies. Select merchandise is also on sale during the month of December.
Parking permits are also sold at major OPRD offices, some state park friends' group stores and selected local businesses throughout the state. For a complete list of vendors, visit oregonstateparks.org.
Parking costs $5 a day at 25 Oregon State Parks unless you have a 12- or 24-month parking permit or a same-day camping receipt. The 24-month pass is $50. The permits are transferable from vehicle to vehicle.
Visitors are the single largest source of funding for Oregon's state parks. Revenue from RV registrations and the Oregon Lottery, dedicated by voters in 1998 and 2010, make up the rest.
