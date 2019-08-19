Another couple of “Summer Weather” days in store with mostly sunny, somewhat humid afternoons, highs still in the low 70s. Tomorrow we get a hint that things may be changing with the winds becoming more southwesterly along with some mid and high clouds appearing.
A look at the satellite picture tells the story. We have a trough of low pressure moving down from the Gulf of Alaska and we also have a low pressure area developing to the west that is becoming better organized and pulling in some tropical moisture.
It looks like these will combine to bring quite a bit of moisture, for this time of year anyway, into the Pacific Northwest, somewhere. The current thinking is the core of the moisture will pass us well to the north into southwestern British Columbia with 2-3” possible in northwestern Washington coast range. Here in our area, we likely see around ½” as a front moves through.
So, the chance of rain diminishes Wednesday night as the systems continue to move east of the area into Thursday morning when conditions improve with high pressure building in. We go back to partly to mostly sunny days, afternoon highs back into the low 70s, partly cloudy nights, lows in the mid 50s through the end of the week and weekend.
I guess I should say that a couple of the models do suggest a weak front moves across the northern area Saturday which would mean there is a slight chance they could see some light rain but for now the chance is quite low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.