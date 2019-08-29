An upper level disturbance is moving across the area this morning and is causing scattered rainshowers through the region. These showers are moving northeastward, and some have developed into thunderstorms.
Most of the thunderstorm activity is occurring over in the valley but there were a few strikes over the Coast Range and offshore earlier this morning. If you see lightening or hear thunder it is best to stop your outside activity and move indoors until the danger has passed! Another concern right now is lightening caused fires. The latest information I have is that there have been 4 such fires in Columbia County. All have been stopped and all are in mop up. Great job folks!
So, the shower/thunderstorm threat continues until later this morning when the disturbance heads out of the area to the northeast then there is still a slight chance of a shower or two through tonight and into tomorrow morning. After that, tomorrow afternoon becomes mostly sunny and 72.
Saturday a weak front moves across and brings another slight chance of showers to the area during the day, mainly along the coastal region. After this we will continue to watch the associated low pressure area moving southward off the coast from the Vancouver Island area. The models have still not synced on exactly where this system will eventually move ashore or exactly when. For now, we go with Sunday on looking mostly sunny here, highs in the low 70s, with partly cloudy nights, lows near 55.
A Little “Gordon” history!
August 29th fell on a Monday back in 2005. It was on this date 14 years ago that I, and most of my fellow Gretna Police Department officers were hunkered down in a building that protected us from Hurricane Katrina as it moved ashore causing at least 1,836 deaths and around $125 billion (yea, with a “B”) in damage. Because of the flood waters it took me several weeks before I could get to my home to inspect the damage. My house too had sustained flood and winds damage and it took months to repair. I should mention it was a month before I had electricity again, and my wife and kids, who had evacuated into northern Louisiana, also could not return for that month because of the poor living conditions in the area, no stores, no restaurants, no phone, a lot of “no”s! In early 2006 I met with Tillamook County Sheriff Todd Anderson who offered me a job here and I have been working with this great group of folks ever since. And there is your Gordon’s History moment for the day!
TAKE TIME TO GET "2 WEEKS READY" DURING NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS MONTH
SALEM, OR – August 29, 2019 – September is National Preparedness Month and Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management urges individuals, families, businesses and local organizations to take time during this timeframe – and throughout the year – to be “2 Weeks Ready.”
For many years, a 72-hour preparedness kit was the standard for disaster planning. This is a good start, and helpful in the event of short-term power outages or temporary evacuation. But as OEM Director Andrew Phelps points out, a large earthquake and tsunami will leave much of the area’s transportation routes destroyed and leave large areas of Oregon without resources for days or weeks.
“Having 2 weeks of food, water and other emergency supplies is critical for individuals and families who may need to take care of themselves until formal response resources can reach them,” says Phelps.
There is no one correct way to put together two weeks’ worth of supplies since everyone has individual dietary and medical needs. If your family includes children, seniors or pets, you will have additional needs. Everyone’s kit will look different but for a basic starting point, visit the OEM website, Ready.gov, The American Red Cross and more. These sites offer a wide range of preparedness perspectives on the specific essentials to include in a kit.
Other 2 Weeks Ready resources include a series of animated one-minute videos, along with easy-to-read graphics and brochures. Each brochure offers helpful tips on what to do 2 minutes, 2 hours, 2 days and 2 weeks after a disaster.
In the aftermath of the September 11 event in 2001, steps have been taken by emergency management organizations across the country to encourage citizens to prepare for disasters and emergencies – natural or human caused. National Preparedness Month was launched in 2004; program messages include make a plan, build a kit, be informed.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a proclamation in support of National Preparedness Month and the 2 Weeks Ready concept. Tillamook County’s Emergency Management Director Gordon McCraw will present such a Proclamation at the September 4th Board of Commissioner’s Meeting for signature.
