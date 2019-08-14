An upper level westerly flow is pushing some high clouds across the region, otherwise, not much change still, some patchy fog around this morning, a few marine clouds that will all burn off by mid-morning, then another mostly sunny and warmish afternoon with highs in the mid 70s again.
Tonight, a weak disturbance drops southeastward from British Columbia passing east of the Cascades but does little here other than to help push in the marine layer tonight. The marine clouds could be thick enough in the early morning hours that some light drizzle could fall in some spots.
The layer will burn back again tomorrow giving us another nice day but the flow tomorrow night will again push in the marine clouds, thickening the layer and possible giving us some patchy light drizzle in the early morning hours Friday, afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s, lows in the mid to upper 50s.
The models continue to vary on the path of an upper level low pressure system dropping down near the region over the weekend. Of course, the path drives who gets the rain or rainshowers Saturday or Sunday. So, for us, there is a slight chance of a shower or two Sunday with afternoon highs near 70, nighttime lows near 56.
High pressure returns for next week so more sun and slightly warmer temperatures though there is a hint that the ridge could get stronger which could warm the region up even more. We will see, for now though, highs near 71, lows near 56 still.
FIRE--WARD UPDATE 2018-08-14 0800
News Release from Oregon Dept. of Forestry
Posted on FlashAlert: August 14th, 2019 8:15 AM
Fire Summary:
Warmer and drier conditions continue to play a role in the Ward fire. Predicted flare up activity during the day kept firefighters busy on Tuesday. Crews achieved good successes on some sections, reinforcing control lines. As a result, several engines and crews will be reassigned today from more secure parts of the line to some of the more challenging areas. In the eastern section, there are still many islands of green, unburned areas inside the fire perimeter, which take longer to secure.
Today, crews will concentrate on meticulously checking for and extinguishing hot spots, flagging areas of concern, and meeting mop up standards, which vary from a minimum of 200 feet from the hard black (areas where there is no fuel) to 300 feet in incompletely burned and areas of higher fuel concentrations. With a front coming through Thursday morning, this work is critically important. “The biggest variable on fire behavior is weather,” says Chris Cline, Incident Commander. “The fuels and the slope stay constant.” Cline also noted the importance of continued vigilance on the fireline; “The job that we are doing today affects what happens on the fire tomorrow.”
The level of containment (currently at 47%) is a good measure of the Incident Commander’s assessment of the fire’s potential. Simply put, containment level is the percentage of the perimeter that has been determined controlled. In this case, there may be no smoke or flames in the other 53% of the perimeter, but firefighters cannot yet rule out the possibility that a light wind might ignite some of the unburned fuels near the line and result in spot fires.
If conditions stay as predicted, it is likely that steady progress towards full containment will continue through the week.
Todays Emergency Management Though for the Day:
Disaster don’t plan ahead, but you can! Do you have an emergency plan? If you do, have you practiced it?
Make a plan today. Your family may not be together when a disaster strikes, so it is very important to know which types of disasters can affect your area. Know how you’ll contact one another and reconnect if separated. Establish a family meeting place that’s familiar and easy to find.
For more information, or for assistance in developing your plan, go to www.ready.gov
