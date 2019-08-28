Several records were set yesterday, Astoria got up to 91 which beat their 1894 record of 88. Portland Airport got up to 98 which beat their 1972 record of 97, and the 100 in Eugene topped the previous 98 set in 1972 also. We don’t get as warm today, only getting up to around 79 assuming the sea breeze kicks in on time. If it holds off, then the afternoon high could be up in the 80s. The real changes take place tonight as a weak disturbance moves across the area. This will bring in more clouds and a slight chance of scattered showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm.
Another disturbance tomorrow brings similar conditions, mostly cloudy skies, a chance of scattered showers and again, maybe even an isolated thunderstorm. Thanks to the returning marine layer, afternoon high temperatures are expected to be more seasonable tomorrow, only climbing into the low 70s. We dry out tomorrow night, the lows near 59.
Friday we start watching a low pressure area off to the west that is expected to move northeastward towards British Columbia that will enhance the onshore flow and keep us mostly cloudy Friday but then causes a ridge of high pressure Saturday giving us mostly sunny skies with highs up near 73.
Here is where things become less certain. It appears the low will slow as it nears the coast then drops southeastwards Sunday which would give us a slight chance of showers into Monday/Labor Day morning. The low then drifts south Tuesday and turns and pushes eastward through the Oregon/California border. This would bring another slight chance of showers Tuesday. The problem is the models are sending mixed signals. As is always the case, the track of the low drives the precipitation chance, and the speed of the low drives exactly when you might see this precipitation. In this case, the track and speed vary with the different models giving us less confidence in the forecast, so, the long holiday weekend may, or may not be a little wet.
Hwy 101 striping near Tillamook today
Again, my source says the striping crew will likely be working in town today, striping their way south of town. This is good news as they only have a little more to go.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Job Opportunities
The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is actively recruiting for Criminal Deputies, Correctional Deputies, and a Correctional Sergeants at this time! The Corrections Sergeant position has a deadline of September 10, 2019. The other positions are open until filled. We encourage you to contact the Sheriff’s Office with any questions! Go to our website at www.tillamooksheriff.com and click on “Job Opportunities” for additional information. If you qualify, click on the link “Click here to apply” to be taken to our county HR website to apply.
NEHALEM SCENIC WATERWAY RULES ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETS SEPT. 5 IN NEHALEM
NEHALEM, Ore. - The Nehalem Scenic Waterway Rules Advisory Committee will meet 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5 in the kitchen meeting room at the North County Recreation District Community Center, 36155 9th St., Nehalem. The meeting is open the public, however there will not be an opportunity for public comment.
On the agenda: a committee discussion of proposed rules for regulating the new waterway.
The Nehalem River Scenic Waterway was designed by Gov. Brown in June. Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) manages the scenic waterways program; part of that management involves adding specific rules for waterway use into Oregon Administrative Rule.
The Nehalem Scenic Waterway Rules Advisory Committee is tasked with reviewing proposed waterway rules and recommending them to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission. The advisory committee is staffed by volunteers and includes local land owners and representatives from local governments, state agencies and nonprofits.
The commission will hear the proposed Nehalem Scenic Waterway rules at their next meeting mid-September. The rules will then be open to a public comment period, including a public meeting in Nehalem later this year. The commission will review the comments and make a final decision on the proposed rules by the end of the year.
The Nehalem Scenic Waterway is a 17.5-mile segment that runs through Clatsop and Tillamook Counties. It begins at Henry Rierson Spruce Run campground and ends at the confluence of Cook Creek, near Cougar Valley State Park.
The waterway’s designation recognizes the outstanding scenic, natural and recreational values of the river segment. It’s the 23rd waterway designated under the program.
Individuals who require special accommodations to attend the advisory committee meeting should contact Katie Gauthier, OPRD legislative and policy coordinator, at least three days in advance: 503-947-8625 or Katie.Gauthier@oregon.gov.
142ND FIGHTER WING TO CONDUCT TEMPORARY NIGHT FLYING OPERATIONS
PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Fighter Wing will conduct routine F-15 night training missions August 27-29, 2019.
Night training allows the Citizen-Airmen pilots based at the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements. Night flying is conducted as an essential training requirement for nighttime maneuvers. Training flights will be completed each evening before 10:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.