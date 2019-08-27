Gonna be a warm one today! High pressure continues to build and with easterly winds forecasted, a hot, dry and breezy afternoon is expected. We could see the 80s at the beaches, the low 90s in town, the mid 90s in the Coast Range, continuing to warm to the upper 90s over in the valley and eastern Coast Range slopes.
The afternoon winds are expected to increase, becoming easterly 8-12 gusting to 25. With these conditions and the concern over the increased fire weather conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Tillamook and Clatsop Counties eastward. The temperatures will be slow falling tonight but do eventually fall into the upper 50s.
A wind shift takes place tomorrow, moving from south of the area northward through, then north of the area. This will help keep the afternoon high temperatures down to around 77 with light winds most of the day. With the cooler marine air that helps moderate the temperatures, also comes more clouds associated with a disturbance moving up from the southwest. This gives us a chance of fog and drizzle tomorrow night. With some unstable conditions aloft, there is a slight chance we could even see a thunderstorm after around midnight tomorrow as the disturbance moves across into Thursday morning. This could become an issue east of the Coast Range into the Cascades with lightening started fires. The high temperature, Thursday on, stay in the low 70s.
A partly sunny day Friday then another disturbance Saturday night brings a slight chance of showers thru Sunday into Labor Day. There is still time for this to change though, hopefully for the better!
Air National Guard Jet to Fly Over
PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Fighter Wing will conduct routine F-15 night training missions August 27-29, 2019.
Night training allows the Citizen-Airmen pilots based at the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements. Night flying is conducted as an essential training requirement for nighttime maneuvers. Training flights will be completed each evening before 10:30 p.m.
Night closure scheduled for New Youngs Bay Bridge, Astoria
ASTORIA—A one night closure of the New Youngs Bay Bridge (U.S. 101) is scheduled from 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 5 to 5 a.m. on Friday, September 6.
During the full night closure, the Oregon Department of Transportation Astoria Drawbridge and Seaside Bridge crews will be doing yearly maintenance including greasing the cables on the drawbridge, making guardrail repairs, patching wheel ruts and cleaning signs.
Variable message signs will be posted at various locations warning travelers of the closure.
The temporary detour is U.S. 101 Business in Astoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.