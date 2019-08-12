High pressure is building in and will bring more sun, fair, and warm conditions to the area, and yes, we will be on the humid side. We are looking at mostly sunny conditions today, tomorrow and Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s, along with mostly clear nights, lows near 55.
Thursday things get a little harder to forecast with mixed signals from the models, but, it looks like we could be under the influence of another upper level low pressure area that meanders near Vancouver Island area that would swing areas of disturbed weather into our area as they rotate around the low. This would spell a chance of showers later Thursday night, through Friday into Saturday, diminishing Saturday night with the start of next week looking partly sunny of course, as we head back to work! Some of the models do show the low drifting westward which would mean we have improving conditions sooner.
National Weather Service in Portland, OR announces radar outage during major system upgradein late August 2019
Beginning onAugust19,2019, theWeatherSurveillance Radar(WSR-88D)operated bythe National WeatherService (NWS)in Portland,ORwill be down forapproximately13 to 15 daysforanimportant hardwareupgrade.Oncethe projectisstarted, the radarcannotbeturnedon again untilthe workis completed. The radar isexpected to return to full operational service aroundSeptember3,2019.
Technicianswillrefurbishandreplacetheradarpedestal,whichisoneofthemostcriticalcomponentsof theradarnecessary for antennarotationandelevationpositioningtocaptureaccurateweatherdata inall directionsfromtheradarsite.Thecomponentsareextremelyheavyandwillrequireremovaloftheprotective radomeby crane,replacementoftheradarpedestalassemblyandreinstallingthedomewhentheworkis completed.
TheWSR-88D weather radarandpedestal weredesigned tolast25 years when installed in themid-1990s. The pedestalreplacement isnecessary to keeptheweatherradarsoperatedbytheNWS functioningwell into the 2030s.
Thepedestalrefurbishmentisthethirdmajorphaseofthe WSR-88DServiceLifeExtensionProgram (SLEP),aseriesofupgradesthatwill keepallofournation’sweatherradarsviableintothe2030s.The NationalWeatherService,theUnitedStatesAirForce,andtheFederalAviationAdministrationareinvesting
$150millioninthe8-yearprogram.ThefirstphaseoftheSLEPwastheinstallationofthenewsignal
processorandthesecondphasewastherefurbishmentofthetransmitterunit.Bothoftheseupgradeshave
alreadybeen successfullycompleted on thePortland,ORradar.Thefourth phase will be the refurbishment of the equipmentshelters,which should be completed by2023.
Duringtheradardowntime,datafromadjacent WSR-88Dradarswillbeavailable,whichinclude:Langley Hill,WA(KLGX)andCamanoIsland,WA(KATX).Fordirectaccesstoanyofthesesurroundingradarsites, pleasevisitthefollowingwebpage: https://radar.weather.gov/or anynumberofwebsitesandmobile/tablet apps whereWSR-88D weather radardataisfreelyavailablein real time.
TheKRTX WSR-88D,knownasKRTX,ispartofanetworkof159operationalweatherradars.TheRadar Operations Centerin Norman,Oklahoma provides lifecyclemanagementand supportthisentire networkof WSR-88Ds.
FIRE--WARD UPDATE 2018-08-12 0800
News Release from Oregon Dept. of Forestry
Posted on FlashAlert: August 12th, 2019 9:08 AM
Favorable weather conditions helped crews continue to make solid progress on the Ward fire, increasing containment to 24% as of yesterday evening. John Pellissier, Operations Section Chief, summed it up during the briefing as night-shift firefighters prepared to go out. “Today we had a good day of work, building off good work last night”. The fire size was updated to 1301 acres (down from 1329 acres), based on added GPS reference points.
During night shift crews finished laying hose along the west, north, and east flanks of the fireline. Today, crews will improve the firelines and continue mop up deeper into the burned area. Mop up along much of the lines has reached 30 to 50 feet into the burned area.
The southern flank of the fire is perched atop the steep canyon rim, overlooking the Klamath River. Fire managers seized an opportunity yesterday to have crews scratch in some basic hand line, which is the first step toward securing the extremely steep slopes below the canyon rim. Night crews avoided the steep terrain in observance of safety, and crews today will begin improving the line along the southern edge of the fire.
Today’s weather forecast calls for warmer and dryer conditions with winds from the west with gusts of 4-10 mph. Firefighters expect that the increasing temperature and wind will allow smoldering areas of the fire to flame up.
Safety considerations continue to be snags, rattlesnakes, power lines, and rolling debris on the steep slopes on the southern edge of the fire.
Cooperators assisting partner agencies ODF and BLM on the fire include: Green Diamond Resource Company and the Klamath County Fire Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.