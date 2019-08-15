See if this sound familiar, morning clouds burn back leaving a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. This persistent weather pattern does appear to finally start to slowly change after today with the upper atmosphere westerly flow shifting to a more northwesterly flow. This in turn will further help thicken the marine layer overnight tonight and tomorrow night, as well as cool things down a few degrees. So, with the thickened marine clouds we could see some light patchy drizzle tomorrow and Saturday mornings.
We should still see the marine clouds burning back to or near the coast tomorrow but not as much clearing expected for Saturday. Conditions begin to change again Sunday with improving conditions giving us partly sunny skies and a high near 72.
The change is really felt the start of next week with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures as high pressure builds in. By Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon highs could push up into the upper 70s. The long range models are suggesting cooling temperatures with more clouds and a chance of rain or rainshowers later next week.
Final Update Ward Fire
Klammath Falls, Oregon - This will be the final daily update unless the situation changes significantly.
Fire managers are pleased with the progress so far. The fire is currently in mop up stage and containment has risen to 63%. This success shows that the hard work is paying off. Minimal fire activity is expected today and unburned islands of fuel in the interior will continue to smolder and produce light smoke periodically. Firefighters will continue to focus on mop up operations along the perimeter and will begin removing excess equipment and supplies from secure portions of the fireline. Air resources are available to assist with bucket drops, should that be necessary.
Warm and dry conditions will continue for the next several days, with a slight cooling on Thursday and Friday as an upper level trough passes nearby. As the front passes, northwest winds of 12-17 mph are expected with gusts as high as 25 mph Thursday evening. During his description of the weather forecast at the morning shift briefing, Fire Behavior Analyst Brian Reel told the firefighters that "Today is going to be a test of all of the work you have done for the past few days."
A local Type 3 organization will assume command of the Ward Fire on Friday August 16, at 6am. The Oregon Department of Forestry IMT 2 would like to thank its partner the Bureau of Land Management. The team would also like to express its gratitude to the community of Keno, Keno Elementary School, Keno Fire Department, and PacificCorp for sharing their town, their school, and their campground.
For future information about the Ward Fire, contact the Klamath-Lake ODF office at: (541) 883-5681.
Ward Fire Update August 15, 2019 8:00am Oregon Department of Forestry IMT 2 Chris Cline, Incident Commander
Clatsop, Tillamook, Washington and Columbia Counties state highway construction update: August 19–26
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges (Astoria) Project (Clatsop County)
This project consists of performing work as follows:
- Install and remove temporary traffic control and pedestrian routes (TPAR)
- Install and remove temporary potable water and sanitary sewer systems
- Perform earthwork
- Install storm sewer systems and water quality structures
- Remove and reconstruct six bridges and trolley crossings (Including tracks)
- Construct roadway, sidewalks and ADA ramps
- Install permanent signs and illumination systems
- Perform additional and incidental work and called for by the Plans and Specifications
This Project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets and to install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of Highway 30 and 30th Street in Astoria. Streets will be closed while construction is occurring except for Highway 30. Flaggers will control single lane traffic while construction is occurring at 30th St. The odd numbered streets (7th, 9th and 11th) are scheduled to begin bridge demolition mid-October 2018, and was scheduled to be completed by June 15, 2019. However, due to unforeseeable weather and unanticipated construction issues, construction is expected to be completed by Mid-August, 2019. The remaining work is to be completed no later than June 30, 2020.
Temporary Pedestrian Access Routes (TPAR) will be maintained throughout the work zones and will be ADA compliant.
US 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project (Clatsop County)
(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 4.53 to 5.33)
This project includes work as follows:
- Install temporary traffic control and;
- replacing rocker bearings;
- repairing the damaged concrete with cathodic protection; and
- replacing compression joint seals.
Initially in mid March, the traveling public will notice the contractor building the containment structure which will be attached to the sides of the bridge, and a barge in the water with support boats bringing crew and materials to and from the barge. Once the containment structure is in place, actual construction will begin. Most of the construction will be performed below the bridge from the barge.
The traveling public can expect periodic single lane closures at night to allow the contractor to move equipment. The lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. A complete two week night time closure of the bridge is scheduled in 2021 toward the end of the project.
An alternative route during periods of lane closures and the full night time closure is U.S. 101B over the Old Youngs Bay and Lewis and Clark River Bridges.
OR 22: Sourgrass Creek Culvert Project (MP 11.33)
An existing culvert near milepost 11.33 is being replaced with a new bridge. This new structure is being constructed one half at a time. Due to limited working space one lane of traffic will be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will be controlled with 24 hour flagging once bridge construction begins.
Crews are working on constructing the South half of the structure. One lane will be closed at all times with 24 hour flagging. Paving for the South half is scheduled to occur 8/19, and 8/20. Expect minor delays. No additional full weekend closures are currently scheduled until early fall of this year. During the closures traffic will be detoured using US 101 and OR 18.
