Build a Kit

In Oregon and Southwest Washington, there is a high probability of a 9.0 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. The Red Cross recommends that you have enough supplies to be self-sufficient for at least two weeks. We recommend that you have an emergency supplies kit in each location that you spend considerable time (i.e., at home, in the car and at work).
Household Emergency Supplies Kit
Keep two weeks’ worth of emergency supplies for your household in a portable container that you can use at home or take with you if you evacuate. Start with these items:
• Water: one gallon per person (and pets) per day, for drinking and basic hygiene.
• Food: items that aren’t perishable or don’t need to be cooked (e.g., peanut butter, canned meats, energy bars, canned fruits and vegetables, beans or soup.)
• First aid kit with essential prescription and over-the-counter medications.
Additional Supplies
• Flashlight (battery or alternative-powered)
• Radio (battery or alternative-powered)
• Extra batteries
• Solar charger
• Extra cords for electronics
• Copies of important documents
• Emergency contact information and copy of household emergency plan
• Cash in small denominations
• Pet supplies
• Multipurpose tool and work gloves
• Comfort items, such as toys, games and family photos
• Manual can opener
• Duct tape and plastic sheeting
• Hygiene and sanitation supplies
Vehicle and Work Kits
Your vehicle and workplace emergency supplies kits should contain a minimum of three days of supplies. Keep the supplies in a backpack or sturdy container with a lid.
• Blankets or sleeping bag
• Bottled water (use a heavy plastic bottle specifically made for water storage and fill with tap water)
• Nonperishable food items
• Cell phone charger
• Emergency flares or reflective triangle (vehicle only)
• First aid kit and reference guide
• Ice scraper
• Jumper cables and tool kit (vehicle only)
• Manual can opener
• Prescriptions (if applicable)
Go Bag for Tsunamis
If you live in or are visiting a coastal location which may experience tsunamis, your go bag for tsunamis should be readily accessible to grab as you will likely evacuate on foot. Keep the supplies in a bag that can be easily carried.
• Radio (battery or alternative-powered)
• Water bottle and water treatment supplies capable of providing one gallon of water per person per day
• Nonperishable food items
• Small radio (battery or alternative-powered)
• Local evacuation map
• Jacket to protect you from the rain and/or cold
• Personal first aid kit and reference guide
• Prescriptions
• Sun protection
• Hand sanitizer
• Whistle
• Illumination (headlamp / flashlight / light sticks)
• Candles and waterproof matches or a lighter
• Blanket
“By the Bed” Mini Kit
Keep a sturdy pair of shoes, a flashlight and an extra pair of glasses (if you wear them) in a bag attached to the head or foot of your bed. If an emergency strikes at night, you’ll be able to walk across debris and see where you’re going.
Review your supplies kit every six months. Replace any items nearing their expiration dates. Assemble your own kit or purchase a starter kit at redcrossstore.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.