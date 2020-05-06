Gary Ray Oldenkamp

Gary loved a good story. This is his.
Gary Oldenkamp was born Aug. 22, 1946, in Tillamook, Oregon, and was raised on the family farm on 12th Street. He was the last of seven children of Herman and Jen Oldenkamp. He grew up in a warm, supportive family of Wynia grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces. He graduated from Tillamook High School in 1964 where a highlight was being honored as Home Coming King.
Gary aspired to be a top-notch Tillamook dairy farmer. He got to know farmers by bailing “custom” hay and hauling their milk. His farm on Hadley Road was designated a “Dairy of Honor.” Gary’s dream of being a farmer continued when his became one of the first computerized dairies in North America. He was always willing to work more when financial and political circumstances challenged him. He often drove hay truck to Eastern Oregon during winter months bringing back quality hay for himself and other Tillamook dairy farmers. These trips were the highlight of weekends for some of his kids, memories of pie at Chemult, Oregon, country music and endless tales shall remain with them forever. Some of the trips had the family singing Alabama’s “Roll on Highway,” until Dad showed up, usually just in the nick of time to start milking. Other adventures on the farm presented themselves to the kids, when Dad would wake them in the wee hours to watch the veterinarian in action with a sick or pregnant cow. Gary enjoyed teaching his children how to work on the farm. They all gained his incredible work ethic, honesty and dedication to assisting those in need. Gary often started his story with “Now remember, do as I say, not as I do,” but the humorous lessons and morals live on in each one of us. We all fondly remember the rare solo times we got with Dad, when he would tuck us in and give us a hug, kiss and a prayer.
Gary joined the Tillamook County Creamery Association, along with many other farmers, in 1967. This membership insured the kids of weekly Sunday after church trips to the Creamery for a tour and an ice cream cone to satisfy them as Dad took the family on a Sunday drive around Tillamook County. After leaving the farm, he began to do excavation work and property development. He was skilled, respected and a visionary in this arena. He truly could put lipstick on a pig and sell it.
Gary will be remembered in many ways but mostly for his impeccable character, moral and ethical values carried out in his personal and business life. He also had a sense of adventure in his youth-- he truly enjoyed his corvette and that enjoyment lives on in the memories of others. Gary never told tales the same way twice. He fully admitted to not letting the lack of a few facts interfere with a good story. He had strong opinions and didn’t mind expressing them. Loyal and devoted friends, there were a host of them. He loved children, especially babies. With a clap of his hands and a reach, he took colicky or crying babies into his arms and turned their tears into laughter. Gary was a man of faith, and throughout his life attended the Tillamook, Hemlock, and Harper Nazarene churches. He enjoyed listening to southern gospel music, especially the Gaithers. His heart was big, kind, and generous, particularly for those in need.
Most of all, Gary was a family man. On February 14, 1975, he married Adelle Woodruff, bringing Eve and William into the family. They were later joined by Jennie and Sophia. He married Lucy Mallillin on July 16th, 2005, and they later welcomed their son, Gary Jr (JR). He was incredibly happy with Lucy and JR. He constantly talked of her as his treasure –a hard worker, a great friend and partner, someone he respected and adored. Their son was a consummation of all the love between them that was so palatable to all who met them. In recent years Gary faced his own youthful impishness by being a counselor at J.R.’s church camps. He also took particular enjoyment in attending other church activities and family reunions with his wife and son, along with anyone else who could tag along.
We are coming to the end of Gary’s story. It didn’t end as he would have scripted it. He would not have had an untreatable return of a 1990 cancer diagnosis. He would have been granted more time. But he was able to orchestrate his final hours, and he requested that his family surround him. He died on Saturday, April 18, in their loving care. He was 73. Perhaps it is fitting that he died at 5 pm, just in time for milking.
Gary was preceded in death by his father and mother, Herman and Jen Oldenkamp, his brother Herbert (Bert) and his sister Berdena (Bernie), and brothers-in-law John, Hubert, and Les, and his nephew, Mickey. He is survived by his beloved Lucy, daughters Eve, Jennie, and Sophia, sons William and JR, four grandchildren, four sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
Gary was adored by his family and friends and he will be profoundly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later time, to be announced.
