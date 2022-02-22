On a windless autumn morning of low clouds and soft spritzes of rain, I kayak across Netarts Bay to visit a place of deep solitude once more. A Great Blue Heron stands statue-like in the shallows that cover a sand bar a hundred yards to my left, and a band of sandpipers rises in curving flight from the bar beyond. Ahead, seven Brown Pelicans migrate southward in single file, low on the water, undulating in each other’s slip stream. They disappear for a brief moment into a fog patch then reemerge, dragging forth silver curls of mist that dissipate in the damp air.
Because of the continent’s always changing edge, I have to strain to find one specific, nearly hidden place on the spit. My gaze finally rests on a half-remembered marker ahead, an indentation of forest and a slight dome of trees, an oblong hump of land fronting a dark forest of Sitka Spruce.
That tell-tale bump of land which each year becomes more obscured by woody growth is the most visible of several such jagged wounds slashed by archeologists. It marks the site of an ancient Salish village, long ago abandoned, then more recently ripped asunder by our looters and our science.
The lightly falling mist stops as I step from the kayak and clamber onto a grassy hummock. I drag the boat beyond the tide’s reach beside a silvered drift log. The log was not here on my last visit, but has been pummeled onto the spit’s marsh by storm waves during some recent winter’s king tide. Traversing the tangled meadow, I watch for hidden crevices, small tidal channels hidden in the grass that can twist a careless ankle.
Crashing surf is at first a roaring presence several hundred yards to the west. Then it sinks to a murky whisper and, in some trick of sound, perhaps because of the dark forest ahead or a slight change in the land’s elevation, an eerie silence fills this watery world. It’s as if the waves have ceased or the sea has frozen.
At the eastern margin of the village site, I pass across an ancient shell midden amid a small opening in the forest that has grown up to cover what was open meadow as recently as the late 1950s when archeologists first excavated the village.
People lived at this place for about 550 years, from around 1250 C.E. to about 1800 C.E. They were Salish speakers known as Tillamook to white folks. They were part of a larger culture composed of people who lived along the Washington and British Columbia coasts, but separated from them by Chinook speaking peoples who lived along the lower Columbia River and around its mouth.
They crafted tools of stone and bone, and with great effort split cedar trees into planks and built houses with single pitched or gabled roofs. Some of their dwellings were inset a couple of feet into the earth, some not. The structures varied in size but often were around 20 feet by 40 to 45 feet. With entries at both ends, multiple fire hearths vented smoke through smoke holes in the roofs. Bunk style beds lined the walls, and sometimes interior partitions separated families, often by social rank. These houses are estimated to have lasted 20 years or so before having to be rebuilt. Possibly they were rebuilt 20 or 25 times over the 550 years people lived here.
Archeologists at the village site found bone needles, adzes and awls, chisels, faces carved on bones, projectile points, hammerstones and whetstones, stone scrapers. The people gathered bounties of clams, oysters, mussels, fish and crabs, went to sea and killed seals and sea lions, foraged and harvested many edible plants. Their children ran through the sand, scrambled over dunes, splashed in the bay, came home crying with skinned knees, or triumphantly dragging long stipes of bull kelp to be pickled or formed into canoe anchor ropes.
The people’s minds and energies focused on these daily things, they lived out their brief moments, did not know what would come, but may have hoped their spirits would continue always to dwell in this place. Over time they knew struggle, grew old, finally passed from this world of forms. But their presence still shimmers here, echoing forward from centuries long ago. Looking closely, I watch as they gather and weave, fish and forage and store food and eat, build and repair, give birth and celebrate, die and mourn.
Suddenly, standing among these dark trees that have turned the morning dusky, amid these shell middens and lost secrets, hair on the back of my neck stands up, and a shiver moves through me. I have experienced other such moments when alone in the wilderness, but especially among the ruins of long abandoned human habitations. Others have passed their lives in this place, and their spirits continue to linger here; a powerful presence that surrounds me.
Those spirits are motionless and ancient, and neither benign or malign. They are watchers, witnesses now to all of creation that has come and gone over the slow evolutions and erosions of time.
Someone wrote something like, “Be cautious. If thou gaze too long into an abyss, the abyss will gaze back into thee.” These words speak to me a bit later as the tide begins to retreat and I paddle toward home.
If we could truly grasp life’s enormity, really let it dwell within us, that infinite awareness would overwhelm and cripple us. We would be incapable of judgment, decisions or action, perhaps be barely able to speak with our words so inadequate to describe this immensity.
We certainly would be unable to live as we do now, content with our scrim of knowledge and blithe ignorance of this world. Heedless of the world’s wonders, we stride blindly over old bones that litter our path at every step.
