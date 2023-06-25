We humans are endlessly interesting. We are full of old behaviors that seem new because we have run to new toys--the internet and social media. We are “naturals” at both jovial sociability and deadly animosity. Our talent for sociability leads us to higher realms of shared well-being, while our easily mustered rage leads us to widespread destruction and lonely isolation.
In the modern era, with all the media drama, the stakes for living or dying have never seemed higher. Will we live and let live, help each other, or burn everything into radioactive cinders? Throughout life, each of us makes many choices about situations that lead us in one of these two general directions. And although very few of us have avoided feeling both these extremes of thought, only a minority of us truly like to fight, do harm, and destroy.
We each display dominant traits related either to helping the world and accepting differences between people and groups, or we want to demonize and fight those we consider to be outside of our own posse. We each possess our own dominant outlook, and on social media we think we can easily sniff out our fellow citizens’ dominant outlooks, too.
Based on what we quickly sense, we like or dislike them, and attribute numerous good or bad qualities to them accordingly. The simplest negative stereotypes that do not relate to reality are quite popular right now: (1) rural people are knuckle-dragging gun-toters, and (2) city people are “woke” welfare parasites who do not want work, but just want more free government money. All those names we call each other, though we really know nothing about any other human heart. We just enjoy savoring the burn of our resentment.
Most of this is simple conditioning from the past—what our families, neighbors and friends verbally spew. We are sponges and absorb the best and the worst from our surroundings. We may go out of our way to help a neighbor, but not want foreigners who look different to move into our country or our neighborhood.
I enjoy being old and more often a witness than a participant. My joints creak, but I have simple needs and pleasures. My vegetable garden beckons me to hoe between the rows of tomatoes, onions, potatoes, cabbage, zucchini, lemon cukes, beets, spinach, and mustard kale. I have come to know neighborhood crows and sparrows and doves. They call me outside every morning, demanding more doses of black oil sunflower seed and cracked corn.
As a throwback, still sometimes tempted to return to the analog era, I no longer have a Facebook account, never have been on Twitter, Reddit, Tiktok, Snapchat, Instagram, etc. Those absences are easier for me than for younger folks who have never known life without those giddy entertainments. I miss some puppy and kitten videos, some terribly important opinions that are offered, and snarky exchanges between strangers, but I have already seen enough of those.
Online, between strangers, respect and civility often disintegrate quickly. A sort of belligerent acting-out takes over, not so different than a toddler tantrum. It is safe to throw online brickbats at distant strangers whom we hope never to meet. I forget who wrote that the internet is like a condom; acting out online provides protective space for a person to interact with another, but at a safe distance. Double bonus: not only do we not have to face our online antagonists, but we gain “likes” from our tribe, and bolster our self-esteem that way.
Of course, after continuous doses of this, we still hunger for more, but gradually we forget how to interact with people face-to-face. Have you noticed how reluctant people have become to experience phone conversations since the advent of social media? Texts are preferred, although they are short and answer nothing in detail. They establish no human connections, and are easily ignored. Zoom meetings are in some ways practical, but how do matters of importance proceed when you do not sit face-to-face, experience actual “give and take,” and get to know the other people in the room? But I like working from home and not having to show up, too, like many people who are still employed. For how can anyone NOT prefer home to a long commute, water cooler gossip, and vaguely coerced expressions of corporate happy talk?
Although most of the local crows remain nervous around me, there are two that fly down and land a few feet from me each day, apparently not alarmed that I am moving nearby. I talk with them, sometimes reminding them not to get too cozy with humans.
That same male sparrow is back again this spring, perched atop my highest bird house and chirping for days on end, calling out for a mate. I think he will find one, though he has no social medium except his actual presence, his voice, and his longing for a true connection.
