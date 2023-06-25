Micheal Randall

We humans are endlessly interesting. We are full of old behaviors that seem new because we have run to new toys--the internet and social media. We are “naturals” at both jovial sociability and deadly animosity. Our talent for sociability leads us to higher realms of shared well-being, while our easily mustered rage leads us to widespread destruction and lonely isolation.

In the modern era, with all the media drama, the stakes for living or dying have never seemed higher. Will we live and let live, help each other, or burn everything into radioactive cinders? Throughout life, each of us makes many choices about situations that lead us in one of these two general directions. And although very few of us have avoided feeling both these extremes of thought, only a minority of us truly like to fight, do harm, and destroy.

