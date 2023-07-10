The word “love” is a favorite for many of us. We certainly love ourselves and several others--family and friends. Why is it so hard to love others as we love ourselves? We each are made from the same stuff as the galaxies. We all came from the same realm, and will return there when we die. Though we cannot remember that realm, we have our theories, and we hope it is a better place.
Our skin is the container for our bodies. We have our own physical sensations, mental processes and emotions, and we each feel like a separate creation. Everything impacts us from outside our body: a knife cut, that pleasant whiff of wood smoke, children laughing, the sour of lemon, bird song. The old cliché rings in our heads: “We’re all different, and we’re on our own.” And we feel vulnerable to unknowable contingencies in this difficult world.
Perhaps underlying all this is an idea put forth by Swiss theologian, Hans Urs von Balthassar. Near the end of his life, he wrote, “Nearly all great thought springs from a conflict between two eventual insights: first, the wound which we find at the heart of everything is finally incurable. Second, we necessarily are driven to try” to cure it.
There is an incurable wound at the heart of the world. We quietly stand in the presence of natural beauty: ocean breakers moving on shore, breezes moving through forest trees. But while viewing these scenes, or living thousands of other beautiful moments, we also experience a twinge of sadness. While such peaceful moments of witness enliven our reflections, the accompanying melancholy springs from our awareness of life’s fragile transience--the birth, growth, decline, and death of all the living--true in ancient times, this present moment, and distant future.
Perhaps Balthassar’s “incurable wound” is this sense of our personal isolation from everything else in creation, and the knowledge that death will come for us. That sadness speaks to us of life’s brevity, and the fact that we were born alone and will die alone.
When we are young, we strive to grow in competencies, marry and have children, pursue adventures. We hope to have achievements, appear as exceptional in the eyes of others, live out our dreams and soar above the world’s anxieties and burdens. But as time goes by, we are led toward wisdom through mixed experiences of happy striving, achievements and disappointments, family happiness and conflict, and a slow accumulation of joyful events and painful losses.
During our passing decades, young dreams are achieved or not, as one’s talents, luck, and the world’s vagaries permit. Along the way, things happen. A tearful 3:00 a.m. call from jail; the sledge hammer news that one’s spouse is leaving; a diagnosis of cancer or dementia; a paralyzing job layoff in middle age; the inner darkness that makes us retreat to another room when the doorbell rings. Such lacerations are part of life’s basic fabric in this created universe.
How do we come to understand and deal with these wounds? Do we lament that we loved and trusted too much, and thus armor and harden ourselves? Do we assert, “Nothing is going to touch or hurt me again.” How do we avoid such a bleak repudiation of life?
Balthassar said that “…we necessarily are driven to try…” to cure the world’s incurable wound. But how? If we fail to try, we scourge the wound and make it worse.
We know that suffering is part of life, and is experienced by all the living. But there is something more. We inherit an unfathomable universe 13.7 billion years old, and this Earth that is 4.5 billion years old. Primates gradually evolved only 50-60 million years ago from tiny, rodent-sized mammals that had survived the great meteor extinction 65 million years ago. We Homo sapiens evolved from those earlier primates perhaps 200,000 years ago. Consequently, considering time’s great depths, our species has been around only about 20 minutes or so, and sometimes our prospects seem doubtful.
We mess up our blue/green nest ever more as our numbers grow. We must kill to eat. Often, our tribe attacks another to get what we want, or they attack us. Today, Earth’s top tribes have bigger, better weapons. The four horsemen of the apocalypse (famine, war, pestilence, and death) always ride nearby, just beyond that neighboring ridge.
Still, each of us is part of time’s vast continuum, enjoying these brief breaths beneath warm sun and starlit night We can wean ourselves from easy judgments, reconcile with those whom we have fought. We can soften our hearts, see into and through another’s eyes, and sense their unknowable biography.
We cannot fully understand, let alone cure their wounds, or ever forget our own. Regardless, we all are together in this tiny part of a vast unity--each of us for our brief moment--sharing a common destiny.
