Micheal Randall

Micheal Randall

The word “love” is a favorite for many of us. We certainly love ourselves and several others--family and friends. Why is it so hard to love others as we love ourselves? We each are made from the same stuff as the galaxies. We all came from the same realm, and will return there when we die. Though we cannot remember that realm, we have our theories, and we hope it is a better place.

Our skin is the container for our bodies. We have our own physical sensations, mental processes and emotions, and we each feel like a separate creation. Everything impacts us from outside our body: a knife cut, that pleasant whiff of wood smoke, children laughing, the sour of lemon, bird song. The old cliché rings in our heads: “We’re all different, and we’re on our own.” And we feel vulnerable to unknowable contingencies in this difficult world.

1
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.