I cut some cilantro from my garden and brought it into the kitchen, then rinsed it in cold water and separated its leafy strands and laid them on a square of paper towel. I laid another piece of paper towel on top of them and patted them mostly dry, then got out a small baggie to store them in. Starting to wrap the cilantro in the damp paper towel, I saw a bit of movement next to one strand of cilantro.
Looking closer, there amid the leaves was a tiny green larva. It still clung to the greenery which I had already rinsed under the faucet. I shook the cilantro and the worm fell onto the paper towel. It stretched its forward half up in the air, probing blindly around with its snout, feeling for the cilantro leaves on which it had been feeding, and in which it had been hidden by its natural camouflage.
Contorting itself, the worm swiveled its snout in the air, reached upward left and right, twisting. Then it lowered its snout to the paper towel, as if trying to whiff a trace of the cilantro so it could find its way back to food and safety. Eyeless, it foraged blindly, though its body was covered with nerve cells that sensed light.
I looked more closely at the rest of the cilantro, trying to make sure no other worms were in it. The blind worm still searched around in all directions. Its motions had become faster, seemed more anxious and fearful. I found a magnifying glass and looked closely at this plump green thing with minute feet like suction cups.
Setting the batch of cilantro aside on a damp paper towel, I took one stem with several small leaves on it. Dangling it, I then laid it beside the worm, which quickly wriggled among the leaves and began to eat. Its frantic motions slowed, became languid, as though more content. Through my magnifier I watched it for a couple of minutes until it started to cast about again, reaching its front half into the air, flailing blindly about for other stems and leaves. Or for something else, I knew not what.
It had become agitated again, as if dissatisfied with what it had. It moved away from the strand I had given it, out onto the white desert of paper towel that stretched away in all directions. Inching its midsection upward again and again, it slowly, then sightlessly thrust itself forward across the empty expanse. Repeatedly, it reached up and out, its body twisting, but found nothing to satisfy it.
The worm moved further away, leaving the sprig of cilantro behind. I picked up the green strand and moved it into the worm’s path. It quickly found the stem and its leaves and moved into them again. But, after a moment of eating and tentative examination, it left the strand and moved away again, inching across the empty whiteness, searching.
That was when I took up the paper towel, shook the strand of cilantro and the worm into the sink. Turning on the faucet, I swept them into the disposal unit and turned on the grinder.
From beginning to end, this small scene said something to me about the worm and us and the nature of life. We camouflage, protect ourselves against dangers as best we can. Frequently restless and dissatisfied with what we have, we search for more. We are questers, but often we search blindly and anxiously. And for what? Often, we do not know.
Diversions and entertainments are dangled before us, and we yield to click bait. But afterwhile, like the worm, we become anxious and cannot find what we truly need. And we are unaware that some force may be watching us, at first fascinated, but ultimately bored by our aimless search. Finally, we are flushed away into mystery.
All we had were these moments, but we may have failed to figure out what to do with them, how to use them best for ourselves and for some common good.
Of course, we still are here and, hopefully, will remain interested enough to widen our search.
