Micheal Randall

Micheal Randall

This column is the second part of a three-part series on the origins, present state, and future benefits and dangers of artificial intelligence (AI). The following deals with the current state of AI’s development. Part Three will appear in the next issue.

Companies eager to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make their profit margins bloom larger, already throw swarms of AI at us from many directions at once. Pop-ups on my computer screen are gnat storms that I swat daily. Many of you have experienced this much earlier than me, for I am an old guy, and a “late--and sometimes never--adopter” of new technology.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

With summer in full swing, how would you say activity has been at short-term rental properties near you?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

With summer in full swing, how would you say activity has been at short-term rental properties near you?

You voted: