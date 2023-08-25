This column is the second part of a three-part series on the origins, present state, and future benefits and dangers of artificial intelligence (AI). The following deals with the current state of AI’s development. Part Three will appear in the next issue.
Companies eager to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make their profit margins bloom larger, already throw swarms of AI at us from many directions at once. Pop-ups on my computer screen are gnat storms that I swat daily. Many of you have experienced this much earlier than me, for I am an old guy, and a “late--and sometimes never--adopter” of new technology.
Microsoft Edge is determined to convince me to stop using Google Chrome as my default browser and, instead, yield to Edge’s promises. So many advertisers, all assuring me that their AI tools will “enhance my experiences, empower me, and give me agency.” Apparently, my life lacks a vibrancy and luster only AI can provide.
Before 1950, computers could merely execute what humans told them to do, and they had no memory for what they produced. Their use was cumbersome and incredibly expensive, but over the next 25 to 30 years costs went down and computing became faster and more accessible to big businesses and academic institutions, then to the public. But computers still could not store or process enough information to approach any kind of “intelligence.”
In 1965, engineer and co-founder of Intel Corporation Gordon Moore described what became known as “Moore’s Law”: that every year or two, through innovation in miniaturization, the number of transistors on a microchip will double in number, thus increasing computational power.
In the 1980s and 90s, algorithms became more flexible and powerful, and “deep learning” techniques began to allow computers, like humans, to learn through experience. But inadequate computing power still blocked the kind of AI we see emerging today.
Since then, innovations that Moore prophesied have resulted in ever more miniaturized transistors engineered into more powerful, tinier microprocessors. This allowed computers to engage more powerfully in various types of “machine learning.” Hyper-fast processing speeds and much greater memory capacity have exploded, making AI increasingly potent. AI’s processes now impact medicine, the military, education, transportation, agriculture, robotics, scientific research, surveillance, finance, retail customer service, manufacturing and other areas of life.
Now Moore’s Law is reaching its limits. Some Apple computers’ tiny microprocessors contain 134 billion transistors, each transistor’s size nearly reaching atomic and sub-atomic (or “quantum”) levels, the universe’s most basic components.
“Quantum computing” is the next big developmental leap now underway. It will change human cultures and reshape the course of human history. Quantum computing is in a developmental stage not unlike our current “classical” computers were perhaps twenty to forty years ago. Quantum computing works at the atomic and subatomic levels, not applying rules of everyday physics, but responding to a growing understanding of the motion and action of subatomic particles (or quantum mechanics).
Quantum bits, called “qubits,” are exponentially more powerful than a regular computer “bit” (a unit of data). An analogy: quantum computers work “non-linearly,” and would look through all books in a library instantly, while conventional computers work “linearly,” looking through the books one at a time.
At present, these quantum systems are unstable and error prone, for the electron particles and photons (units of light) used in computational processes need to be “channeled” and not allowed to roam away. To be properly controlled they must operate in temperatures near absolute zero (-459 degrees Fahrenheit), which presents problems. However, companies here and in Europe and China already have developed quantum computers of some capability, such as IBM’s “Osprey.” IBM has not disclosed much about Osprey’s abilities, but it can outstrip some capabilities of existing supercomputers.
Quantum computing capacities are accelerating. A key expectation is that the eventual, extraordinary power of quantum computers will quickly break today’s most powerful security encryption systems. Private passwords, bank data, encrypted national security information and other classical computer-era protections will need to be entirely reconceived and redeveloped to cope with quantum computing’s power.
Ingenuity, competitive spirit, money-hunger and human nature being what they are, we know that what can be imagined, most of the time will be created—both for good and for ill. Seductive technologies have made our lives easier, more expressive and pleasurable. But social media and political communications also have become fertile means for anonymous hostility, political venom, and a thousand kinds of fraud. Also, truth and falsehood are becoming harder to discern.
With these more powerful tools almost at hand, and likely much more difficult to control than computer fraud, cyberattacks, and the spread of nuclear weapons, humanity’s future is unclear. But then, maybe I am just not being optimistic enough about “progress” and its power to “enhance,” “empower,” and give us more “agency.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.