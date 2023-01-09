I am making an exceptionally important announcement that shall be implemented immediately. Everybody, please listen up! (I only say “please” once.)
As of this moment, I am appointing myself Emperor of the Entire World. So that no more dissension will be permitted relating to election outcomes, voting will now be eliminated completely. Also, no longer allowed are: pointlessly time-consuming texts, phone conversations (like posted letters, nobody calls anybody anymore anyway). And no negative social media comments about my self-anointment moments ago. However, many people already have told me, “So special, so very special.”
Benefits of your new silence will include fewer furious neighbors who refuse to acknowledge each other’s right to exist, and fewer mindless disputes that end in bloodshed (gunfire, stabbings, thrown lamps, extreme snubbing, etc.). These improvements are “win-win” developments for me and, secondarily, for all of you. After a while you will be grateful to me for my Solomon-like wisdom.
Starting right now, there will be no more national or local corporate media broadcasts that pretend to provide factual, unbiased news, but which in truth only belch unsubtle propaganda for specific political tribes (eg, FOX, MSNBC, etc.). Convenient for me in my new job is the fact that you tribal members long ago gave up thinking independently. My decree also eliminates all podcasts, and other forms of electronic, print and digital reporting as well. These are only pushed onto the public square by people who want to be on TV anyway.
My first decrees (and the many that will follow) represent no loss to society, except to those TV anchors with well-proportioned faces and nicely puffed hair who pretend sagacity (yes, it’s a word). Annoying factoid: most of us do not look like them anyway. Also, it will be a quieter world and many people will have the chance (and necessity) to think for themselves instead of parroting what they just heard some idiot spout electronically. Full disclosure: I will be the only one who continues to spout.
I realize my lofty new position will sorely disappoint China’s Xi “Covid Cleaner” Jin Ping, Russia’s Vladimir “Little-Peter-Wannabe” Putin, “Shoeless Joe” Biden, “Donnie-the-Twice-Impeached-Victim” Trump and others who did not have their most important needs met when they were children. Given that I am now in charge of everything, they will have to get over it, and without whimpering. I will be a firm but just ruler.
A few bigger issues may take a couple of minutes to resolve, so I require only a tiny bit of your patience (not a problem, for your attention spans are toddler-short). First, I will multi-task to bring to conclusion the wars in Yemen and Ethiopia, the current humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, the political crisis in Myanmar, shouting and threats between the US, China and Russia regarding Ukraine, Taiwan and Iran’s development of nuclear weapons, Covid -19 and the climate emergency. Also, I will successfully address the deterioration of numerous nation states into tribal groups that are hating and killing each other (like here in the US with 615 mass shootings so far in 2022; you can look it up).
I count 18 African countries now involved with fighting Islamist extremists, none of whose fighters seem to have any sense of humor. They even fight and torture members of each other’s sects in the name of Allah. (Is that like if the Episcopalians and Baptists started in on each other?) Also, I will deal with a preliminary list of about 75 different violent conflicts taking place in the world right now: terrorist insurgencies, drug wars, ethnic violence and civil wars (some of them four and six-sided battles). This list includes Putin’s attack on Ukraine. Because he has those stubby little hands, he has developed some serious needs.
We are still pitching drone strikes and commando raids wherever our deciders like. But our citizens pay little attention to offshore stuff now that the military draft is gone. Full transparency: from now on, I will be the decider about seal team raids and drone targets (If you happen to hear something humming and hovering above your neighborhood, don’t look up. Just remember my motto: “just but firm”).
Under my reign, you will have to discard your contempt for those neighbors whose political ideas you consider to be nuts. I am having a special facility built for those of you who insist on continuing to spew venom at strangers on social media (hoping to display your virtue while enlightening the rest of us), name calling and whining at school board meetings, or trying to ban books that most of us want to read. Left winger or right winger, you will find your new abode less than comfortable.
Of course, here in the land of the free and the home of the brave we fight (hate, malign, shoot, stab, then deport) other people who look different and have arrived here recently seeking help. Like so many other issues, Congress has decided not to solve this, so I have to settle the matter, and I will. It is sad that neither political party can have an idea that the other party will not immediately disparage and work against. Umm, does that seem grown-up to you?
Call me crazy, cuckoo and a megalomaniac, but call me Emperor (and remember that unit humming and hovering overhead). Just leave it all to me and there will be no more problems. I am watching everyone and everything all the time and, like my new mascot Elon Musk, I possess a bias toward carefully considered action.
