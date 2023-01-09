Micheal Randall

I am making an exceptionally important announcement that shall be implemented immediately. Everybody, please listen up! (I only say “please” once.)

As of this moment, I am appointing myself Emperor of the Entire World. So that no more dissension will be permitted relating to election outcomes, voting will now be eliminated completely. Also, no longer allowed are: pointlessly time-consuming texts, phone conversations (like posted letters, nobody calls anybody anymore anyway). And no negative social media comments about my self-anointment moments ago. However, many people already have told me, “So special, so very special.”

