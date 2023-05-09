Micheal Randall

Micheal Randall

Humanity can be divided into three broad categories: [1] religious believers, [2] atheists (nonbelievers) and [3] agnostics (do not have an opinion). I know: a risky sorting easily criticized, but a sorting done many times by better minds than mine.

The Christian holiday, Easter, has come and gone, as has Jewish Passover. With their passing, many worldly people set aside their reassurances, if they even have thought about them much. Gratitude for one’s life, forgiveness for having done wrong, the joy in doing good, the possibility of inner peace and (for Christians) the prospect of eternal life in a more peaceful, joyful domain, and so forth.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for sunshine to arrive?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you ready for sunshine to arrive?

You voted: