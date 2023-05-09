Humanity can be divided into three broad categories: [1] religious believers, [2] atheists (nonbelievers) and [3] agnostics (do not have an opinion). I know: a risky sorting easily criticized, but a sorting done many times by better minds than mine.
The Christian holiday, Easter, has come and gone, as has Jewish Passover. With their passing, many worldly people set aside their reassurances, if they even have thought about them much. Gratitude for one’s life, forgiveness for having done wrong, the joy in doing good, the possibility of inner peace and (for Christians) the prospect of eternal life in a more peaceful, joyful domain, and so forth.
Many sophisticated, worldly-wise people tend to smile at such notions, considering them merely the hopes of simple folks. Of course, “atheists” (like religious “believers”) also disbelieve based on faith alone. Neither group has actual proof. (Please, to any indignant Christians, Moslems, etc., no thundering, threatening biblical or koranic quotes in response. And to you atheists, please, no smug assertions of what feels obvious to you: that humans’ endless violence, continuous turmoil, widespread destruction and pain are “proof” that no loving God exists to witness or intervene here. Like the rest of us, you only have opinions.)
We can set aside “agnostics’” opinions, or the lack thereof. They just claim they do not know if a Creator exists or not. Maybe they lack curiosity about topics such as life’s purpose and meaning, or why we are conscious and aware, or why this vast universe even exists. Or they may once have been curious, but finally decided that arriving at an answer is futile. As for me, I live in the questions, knowing I will have no final answer.
The world’s major religions promise salvation to their disciples. Each one claims that its beliefs are the only path to salvation, and that disciples of other belief systems will be left out in the cold or roasting in the fires of hell. Too many angry people hope to torment other folks who believe differently.
My limited mind’s “proof” that a universal Creator exists is merely that I cannot imagine this existence without beginnings and endings, a universe that “just always existed,” as some folks say. That seems like a careless dodge. I believe that some all-powerful, intelligent force created all this: space and time, the immense universe, and its vast forces. That Creator set “the beginning” in motion, then let each element change with time’s passage, each in its own extraordinary way, evolving in reaction to other forces acting on it.
I have no answer for the world’s widespread suffering, but only a question: does our Creator watch us (in ways we cannot know) through all our blind and selfish endeavors, big dramas and mindless pleasures, our blundering into violent confrontations and dead-ends, our descent into anguish or despair? Is it only then, when we finally surrender our egotism to that “Larger Force,” that we are helped to awaken to life for the first time? Or do we just “age into” an awakening when our dramatic longings, loud emotions and sweaty urges recede into the past?
The “awakening to life” mentioned above has no church-specific religious doctrines that I feel required to believe. The symptoms I recognize in that awakening are such things as quietly witnessing the world, reflecting on life, feeling greater compassion and care for others, withholding (not often enough!) negative judgments, being curious about this existence and its meanings, and experiencing a continuing sense of awe and gratitude. About 2,900 years ago, the Jewish prophet, Micah, wrote that all God requires of us is to “…do what is right, love mercy, and walk humbly with God.” Good advice, straightforward and uncomplicated, though hard to execute consistently.
Real wonders surround me. They appear constantly: meteors’ near misses, storm clouds rolling in from the ocean, fresh water in my drinking glass, a doe and her two fawns pruning my shrubs, the gradual emergence of tree leaves in spring, sounds of children laughing and playing down the street, the murmuring perfume of evening air passing through spruce and pines, all those tiny life forms boiling around in this handful of forest soil, even nations repetitively trying to vanquish each other for no particular reason except irrational hatred.
Everything, far or near, whether visible or unseeable, is a single unity, and I am part of that unity. I feel carried, supported by an unseen but powerful force, borne up by something I cannot know. Will I live long or die soon? Will I eat or be eaten? I do not know. But an eternal solidity underlies all this, and our experiences and behavior here are very important.
