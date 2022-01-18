We are lucky to live in this region of the world and among people who are at peace, able to work and (largely) get along with each other, and generally promote good will among their neighbors. We are recipients and users of many kinds of human innovations, and our lives are made easier and more fulsome because of them, including the last fifteen years of development in social media.
But anyone paying attention to the state of our nation (and to that of the larger world), has witnessed the rapid encroachment of social media algorithms into the private nooks and cranies of our lives. These artificial intelligence-driven shapers of our behavior reach out to us from our screens and attach themselves to each of us. They know us individually and provide us with entertainments, suggest products, provide how-to plumbing repair videos (especially appreciated by me).
But algorithms also feed us news items and information that are known to fit our current views, based on what they have learned about our lives and online behavior. They point us to places that sift our complex lives into narrower and narrower channels. We remain largely unaware of this until we hear someone else’s alternative take on national and world events, and then we realize neither of us is hearing about significant events from the same angle. We both have been captured and separated into two different boxes.
The real-life activities and online behavior of billions of people constantly are being nudged and guided by those who are money motivated or have political goals. They use these powerfully innovative tools to shape our views, stroke our vanities, dangle click bait, lull our brains.
With regard to government and politics, they have massaged and molded our perceptions of reality in weirdly destructive ways, and separated us into angry political camps. Of course, to the algorithms’ developers none of the name calling and anger that we direct at “those others” is personal. It’s just business, and business is good.
Our traditional conceit, that humans are the “reasoning animal,” has largely evaporated, and we have been shown the truth about ourselves: most often we are merely emotional creatures. Like the other animals, we fight or take flight. Our “reasoning” capabilities only limp along behind our surging passions, providing self-justifying clean-up work and counterfeit rationales for the mess our emotions have created.
More and more of us no longer think through the supposedly “conservative” or “liberal” values we hold about government and politics. We just enjoy the buzz of our outrage, our virtue displays, and we go giddy when others in our closed circle seem to affirm us. Also, we have gone off the deep end in our contempt for those enemy “others.”
We come up with conspiracy theories about the “hidden forces” at work out there: Putin has crippling evidence against Trump; the Sandy Hook school shooting of small children never happened; no decent human could ever have voted for Trump; Democrats are a Satan-worshiping cabal of pedophilic cannibals who eat children.
In truth, all across our political spectrum, one largely shaped by our social media experiences, people simply believe what their tribal friends want to believe. They reject all evidence that shows their beliefs are wrong. That fact does not flatter us. Social media, plus our individual desires to be part of a specific tribe, have hustled us into armed bunkers where membership requires adherence to specific doctrines, and woe to the individual who questions any of his/her group’s special notions about what is right or real.
But there is a personal practice which can alleviate some of this tendency to gather like angry mice. If we are diehard “progressives” or “conservatives,” we may not be able to stomach it at first, for it involves inviting our antagonists to coffee or lunch. It takes social courage to overcome oneself and develop feelings of empathy for an opponent, and many of us may not be up to the task.
If you cannot make such a big move toward understanding, try this pleasant exercise, a baby step. Sit in a coffee shop and watch strangers as they arrive and interact with others, or perhaps they sit alone. Look at their clothes, their posture, how they move. How might they have gotten those lines in their faces? What might their homes be like, and what do you think they do there (probably some version of what you do at your place). Eavesdrop on their conversation and imagine how they may have developed the opinions or feelings they express. Try to imagine what circumstances might move them to speak, act, dress, present themselves as they do.
Do they seem subdued in their conversation, or maybe worried? Is their face defensive, or perhaps shy? Do their eyes seem warm or cold? Do they smile or does their expression seem bitter, sorrowful, maybe even belligerent? Like my Dad told me, “Everyone has a bag of stones to carry.”
You are an observer, a witness to another human. You really do not know enough about that person to make any judgments. If you find yourself making negative judgments ask yourself, “Why am I doing that?” Does your heart seem to be opening toward them, or closing? Why?
It is good to let your imagination do some work for you. Your imagination will be your friend, in the sense that it will signal you about the quality of your own thinking. In these overheated, foamy-mouthed times, we should consider what author Henry James once wrote: “Never say you know the last thing about any human heart.”
Also, I remember a quote from the book, “A Course in Miracles,” which is worth a ponder or two: “Every loving thought is true. Everything else is an appeal for healing or help, regardless of the form it takes.”
