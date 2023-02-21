Dutch spiritual writer, Thomas a Kempis (1380-1471) wrote in “The Imitation of Christ” that, “If it pleases you to hear the news of the world, you must always suffer disquiet of the heart as a result.” News junkies and social media addicts suffer perennially unquiet hearts, but that is the cost of these forms of entertainment.
Each day I receive an e-mail message from an organization devoted to promoting non-violence. These messages attempt to implant peaceful perspectives more deeply throughout the world. The ideas behind these messages attempt to diminish violent confrontation between nations, racial and ethnic groups, politically opposed tribes and next-door neighbors. The daily communications are meant to help each of us look at one another and at life more calmly and compassionately. Today’s message was, “It is no measure of health to be well-adjusted to a profoundly sick society.”
Whether or not American and European and Asian and African societies are “profoundly sick” is anyone’s opinion. But everywhere that people have widespread access to news and social media, the level of anxiety, angry confusion and despair is spiking.
This world seems close to being on fire, and many fear that human societies will be irreversibly damaged by climate change; poisoned into social collapse and/or extinction by our resource-devouring life styles; potential wars with China or Russia (likely with thermo-nuclear blasts and subsequent radiation sickness and death); toxic politics in small towns, cities, states and at the federal level; angry racial distrust; fear of migrants at our southern border; homelessness growing nationally with no large scale solutions in sight; growing signs of depression, plus physical and emotional frailty in many young people who are so heavily dependent on social media and the “screen life.”
For keeping the temperatures of world societies at a rolling boil, we can thank the thousands of left wing and right wing and mainstream media (whether big or tiny) that broadcast from everywhere on Earth. They need to capture our eyeballs to convince their sponsors to keep giving them advertising money. Politicians and others are only too glad to feed them raw meat to scorch, then feed to us.
We are hyper-social primates. Once we have identified a group whose thinking and opinions give us a sense of personal identity, we consider ourselves part of it. We work hard to conform our opinions to those of that group. That group is “us.” Outsiders are “them.”
We dismiss “them” without empathy, feel competitive with “them,” discriminate against “them” (eg, verbally lampoon them within our group, essentially seeing them as less than human). “Us” gives us a pleasurable dopamine rush, and “them” creates in us a surge of outrage.
Given the right conditions, feeling enough widespread outrage about “them” from our own group’s opinion leaders, we can be motivated to do “them” harm. Hating “them” for no good reason happens all the time: political and religious terrorists, mentally disturbed men with guns, urban gang members shooting opposing gang members simply for not being “us.”
We are our own worst enemies and should be ashamed of our weakness. A better world requires us to cleanse ourselves, purify ourselves of poisonous attitudes and knee-jerk inclinations. But how to do so is a big question.
One way would be to wean ourselves from constant screen gazing. Computer driven algorithms created by major social media companies to feed on us have only one goal. Once they divine a little bit about us and our interests from our screen behavior, plus the personal info that we unwittingly (or indifferently) pass to them, they feed us more and more of what we seem to want to see and hear. The consequences are to confirm our personal biases, then reconfirm and reinforce them again and again. All their stuff that we feed upon, shapes our thinking and our behavior. We receive it as entertainment, and we want it nonstop. We now fit neatly within rigid walls of non-thinking emotion.
Does being so thoroughly manipulated make you angry enough at yourself and those algorithmic schemers out there to make a serious effort to find your independence? In the face of all that ever-renewing digital candy, many of us simply remain unconscious of, or indifferent to, the harm done. We lust for that screen buzz and disregard the manipulation. We feel fatalistic, that this harming inevitably will continue unabated into the future.
We could cease reading and commenting on other people’s social media postings. What makes us so vain as to think our opinions are interesting or useful? One young person I know who was banned from Facebook, told me (almost wailing), “How am I going to express myself? How will I get my opinions out there?” Not being able to do so prompted serious feelings of diminishment in that person, for apparently no other means existed to help give him/her a sense of identity, a sense of purpose and meaning in life.
Solutions seem not only unnecessary, but also undesirable, to those who have adjusted well to living in a profoundly sick society. But one writer, Bob Bell, wrote, “When you forgive somebody, when you are generous, when you withhold judgment, when you love and stand up to injustice, you are in that moment bringing heaven to earth.” Such behaviors, if widely absorbed among people, would create a better life for us all. We would have greater confidence in each other’s honesty, kindness and integrity. We would live more contented lives in a profoundly healthier society than the one we have today.
