A magnitude 6.3 earthquake 178 miles west of Coos Bay this very morning motivates me to continue steps towards disaster preparedness each week. From here on out, I am going to expand my preparedness efforts from a “72 hour kit” to a “2 Weeks Ready plan.”
“September is National Preparedness Month and Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management urges individuals, families, businesses and local organizations to take time during this time frame – and throughout the year – to be ‘2 Weeks Ready,’ according to Tillamook County’s Emergency Management Director, Gordon McCraw. “For many years, a 72-hour preparedness kit was the standard for disaster planning. This is a good start, and helpful in the event of short-term power outages or temporary evacuation. But a large earthquake and tsunami will leave much of the area’s transportation routes destroyed [with large areas lacking resources for] weeks.”
Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a proclamation in support of National Preparedness Month and the “2 Weeks Ready” concept. Lieutenant McCraw will present such a Proclamation at the September 4th Board of Commissioner’s Meeting for signature.
Ivy Avenue Wellness Center offers three upcoming orientation events to acquaint the community with services available at the pain clinic. They’re planned for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays September 10, September 17 and September 24. Please R.S.V.P. for the session you’ll attend by voicemail to 503-815-2704. The Wellness Center is located at 1105 Ivy Avenue in Tillamook.
Customers of Tillamook P.U.D. located south of Farmer Creek Road to Slab Creek Road in Neskowin (including most residents of Hebo, Cloverdale, Pacific City and Neskowin) will experience a power outage overnight on Friday. Testing and maintenance tasks will be performed from 11 p.m. on Friday, September 6 until 6 a.m. on Saturday, September 7. For more information, call Tillamook P.U.D., 503-842-2535.
South Tillamook County Library is taking a break in September from scheduled programs. We appreciate Mary Groves writing with word that the South Tillamook County Library Club’s quarterly membership meeting is planned for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept 10. Valarie Rundquist, from Oregon Community Fund, will present a program. All are welcome to attend. Our library is located on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Cloverdale’s singer-songwriter duo, Fred Bassett and Sonya Kazen will croon folk tunes from 9 -12 noon at Neskowin Farmers Market on Saturday, September 22. The weekly event is held through September at the Neskowin State Park parking lot which locals refer to as Neskowin Wayside.
Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity (H4H) is sponsoring a series of free financial education classes for the community. First up is “Budgeting” planned for 5:30-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24 at H4H Re-Store, 4192 Highway 101 in Tillamook (across the highway from Tillamook Cheese Factory.) A $15 gift certificate for the H4H Re-Store will be awarded to each attendee. Complete a series of three classes for a chance to win a $100 dollar H4H Re-Store gift certificate.
I’m sorry to report that my copy of the Community Calendar, our source for a list of birthdays each week, is still on its way. Perhaps one of my readers can better facilitate its delivery than I have been able to do. We will catch up with a long list of birthdays soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.