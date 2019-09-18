In nearly a quarter century with an ancient apple tree standing in a corner of my back yard, this is the best year ever for apples. Two branches, high in the tree, have become so laden with ripening fruit that they cracked and broke off, slumping to the ground with jagged ends left pointing skyward in the canopy above. Last weekend the lawn was mowed on Friday and every apple bagged up to process into juice and sauce or to donate to a friend’s pigs. The very next morning, more than 100 windfall apples littered the lawn in their place. What a harvest!
We appreciate Nancy Whitehead sending word that Neskowin Valley School will hold their annual Harvest Festival fundraiser from 9-4 on Saturday, Oct. 5. The private school is located two plus miles east of U.S. Highway 101 on Slab Creek Road in Neskowin. The event is free and will include live music, a silent auction, vendors offering food, fashion, home décor and gifts, as well as fresh pressed apple cider.
Organizers seek donations of apples for the festival. We can deliver our apples to the school, ask for someone to pick them up, or students will come and pick them. We with apples to share should call Kelly at the school, 503-392-3124. NVS is a non-profit, and all proceeds from cider sales go to the school.
Thanks also to Jean Scholtz for writing with news for readers- Tides of Change (formerly The Tillamook County Women’s Resource Center) is seeking members for its Board of Directors. Their mission is to provide hope, safety and support to those impacted by gender based violence and shift cultural norms through advocacy, education, and community collaboration. They strive for diversity on the board including representation from all areas of Tillamook County. Currently they lack board members representing South County. If you’re interested, please email Jean for an application and/or more information. The address is jean.scholtz@mindspring.com
Thanks to Joani Moore for word that Nesko Women’s Club resumes monthly meetings next week. The philanthropic organization benefits local causes and provides scholarships for Nestucca graduates. Membership is open to any woman residing in south Tillamook County and the first meeting is free. The group will gather at 11: 45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, for lunch catered by Meg Pies. The cost is $12 for lunch (or we may bring our own) plus $3 towards rental of the space.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued a public health advisory September 10 for higher-than-normal levels of bacteria in ocean waters at Neskowin Beach and Rockaway Beach in Tillamook County. (There are also several beaches effected in Lincoln County.) People should avoid direct contact with the water in this area until the advisory is lifted. The status of water contact advisories at beaches is subject to change. For the most recent information on advisories, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website at http://www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0482, or 877-290-6767 (toll-free).
Remember that Fred Bassett and Sonya Kazen, of Cloverdale, will croon original folk tunes from 9- noon at Neskowin Farmers Market on Saturday, September 22. The event is held weekly through September at the Neskowin State Park parking lot which locals refer to as Neskowin Wayside.
