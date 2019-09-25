Hebo Women’s Book Club met for the summer without me as my getaways overlapped meeting night for three months in a row. I joined the group for September’s meeting hosted by Joan Wilke who brought refreshments and led our discussion at the library. Besides the two of us, attendees included Ginger Allen, Melanie Merryman and Nancy Whitehead. We discussed Trask, a skillfully written work of historical fiction based on the coming of the first white settler to Tillamook Bay. We all very much enjoyed the book.
Speaking of South TIllamook County Library, patrons of the Library Thrift Store, which funds maintenance of the facility, have launched a letter writing campaign. According to my sources, a cat named Ezra, who happens to be an exotic breed and may be valuable, has taken his meals (which are donated by individuals, not the non-profit) at the Thrift Store for some years. During open hours, he serves the role of “Shop Cat” and is beloved by staff and patrons alike, some of whom include photos of and for Ezra on social media.
The Library Board, concerned with the potential for medical symptoms in allergic customers exposed to cat dander, has given the cat 30 days’ notice to be housed elsewhere or go to a shelter. To add your voice to those opposed, write to South Tillamook County Library Board, PO Box 66, Pacific City, OR 97135.
Tillamook County Library Foundation is hosting a fundraiser for the Library Park. Chris Arellano, who fuses music and story into songs will perform a concert at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Main Branch which is located at Third and Stillwell Avenue in Tillamook. Tickets are $8 each or $15 per couple; children under 13 may attend for free.
A bridge project continues between Hebo and Grand Ronde. There will be two full weekend closures in October as work on the culvert replacement project at Sourgrass Creek on State Route 22 continues. The route will be closed entirely from 7 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday the weekends of October 4-7 and 25-28. The project is scheduled to be completed by October 31, but because the work is weather dependent the closures could be re-scheduled to other weekends if necessary.
Do you have an outgrown car seat for baby that is gathering dust? A posting on Facebook last week advertises a trade in event at Walmart stores. We can print off a coupon on line (the address is below) bring it with the car seat to a Walmart store, and receive a $30 gift card for the store. The closest Walmart to us, depending on your preference for errands, is Newport or Dallas. Identification is required. Go to Walmart.com/cp/best-of-baby-month-car-seat-trade-in-event/5262828
Happy birthday this week to: Joyce Bailey, Carolyn Douglas, Hailey Eckhardt, Stephanie Eckhardt, Jim Fields, Dorothy Gann, Jason Hagan, Anna Hagerty, Colleen Hagerty, Simon Hagerty, Lennie Heitsman, Whitney Hopkes, Ben Hurliman, Nicole Hurliman, Rick Lane, Chris Nelson, Jr., Wyatt Peterson, Ty Scott and Waymon Trent.
