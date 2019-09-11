We appreciate Kim Cavatorta writing with news from Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC). They will host a Grant Application Workshop from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25 in the Copeland Room at Tillamook Public Library. This will allow participants a full month to prepare their applications, which are due on October 25.
To be considered for a grant, projects must address cultural education, community arts, heritage, the environment, and/ or traditions. To be eligible, grant applicants must be an individual(s), a non-profit organization, or a governmental organization residing or maintaining registered headquarters in Tillamook County. Priority will be given to activities that will benefit a significant number of Tillamook County residents. For more information go to tcpm.org/tccc.htm. Please R.S.V.P. by email to Kim, cava02@centurylink.net
There are still openings in the first of a series of free financial education classes for the community. Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity (H4H) is hosting us. First up is “Budgeting” planned for 5:30-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24 at H4H Re-Store, 4192 Highway 101 in Tillamook (across the highway from Tillamook Cheese Factory.) A $15 gift certificate for the H4H Re- Store will be awarded to each attendee. Complete a series of three classes for a chance to win a $100 dollar Re-Store gift certificate.
Remember that Neskowin’s own Deborah Lincoln will read at September’s Sip and Shop event in Tillamook this weekend. She’s the author of the award-winning novel, Agnes Canon’s War (2014), based on the lives of her twice great grandparents during the Civil War era. The event is slated for 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13 at Art Accelerated Gallery on Third Street in downtown Tillamook.
Don’t forget that free fishing for children with disabilities is planned for this Saturday. Breakfast will be served starting at 9:00 a.m. with fishing scheduled to start at 10:00. Participants will break at noon for a lunch of burgers with all of the trimmings and Tillamook ice cream for dessert. Fishing will resume until all of 1,200 stocked trout are caught. Join the fun at Whiskey Creek Volunteer Hatchery, 7660 Whiskey Creek Road, in Tillamook.
I hope to see you on Saturday night, starting at 6:00 p.m. for Nestucca Valley Backpack Food Program’s tenth anniversary fundraiser. It’s to be an evening of art, wine, gourmet food, live music and a silent auction. It runs until 8:00 at Rowboat Gallery and Windermere West Real Estate, 34950 Brooten Road in Pacific City. Admission is $25. For more information, go to nvbackpackprogram.org.
A million thanks to Vern Mobley who hand delivered my copy of the Community Calendar last week. Now we can catch up with a long list. Happy belated birthday through September 10 to: Tucker Bassett, Susie Bentley, Jenny Cabral, Jamie Carver, Jim Dieringer, Aurora Dillon, Juliana Fitch, Jeff Geil, Jerica Haltiner, Erik Hanson, Andre Haslam, John Hurliman, Tim Inman, Dave Kiser, Sawyer Lane, Garry Link, Emma Nosack, Sara Ogle, Natasha Owens, Andrea Oulman, Aubrey Pippenger, Jeb Pippenger, Mike Polivka, Steve Shiels, Teresa Smith, Zachary Spidell, Shane Stuart, Emily Summers, Skyler Wallace and Ray Wilkinson.
Happy birthday to my dear grandson Logan Morrow reading the Headlight Herald in Prineville and to my step-dad Dave Park celebrating in Boardman. Happy birthday this week to: Dale Baumgartner, Eric Carver, Nolan Dimmitt, Sid Fisher, Lynda Fletcher, Brandy Gearhart, Kim Green, Kristen Hagerty, Linda Hurliman, Lars Kellow, Ray Maack, Gage Schmid, Brian Slavens, Michelle Wallace, Erin Weisser and Bob Wilkinson.
