Historically this back-to-school week column begins or ends with a welcome to the current school year and a safety reminder. We need not be watching for the community’s youngsters at early morning or mid afternoon bus stops, because ongoing concern over Covid-19 transmission has Nestucca Valley Schools opening with distance learning until November. I will remind us instead, that because youngsters aren’t in school, and home schooling may occur any time of day, we may encounter them near roadways this fall, at any time, and not just at school bus stops. Let’s be watchful to keep everyone safe.
Don’t forget that Tillamook Family Counseling Center (T.F.C.C.) is offering an ongoing Covid-19 support group that is free to residents County-wide and accessible online. The sessions are held from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Thursdays weekly, and will continue indefinitely. Call T.F.C.C. at 503-842-8201 to be connected with log-in instructions. Zoom can be accessed online or by telephone, with or without video-calling; data rates may apply depending on your telephone plan.
While most of us feel powerless to improve the circumstances of those suffering due to Covid-19, those who are able can make a difference by donating blood. Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) is sponsoring a blood drive on Thursday. Call 800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment, or just drop by. KCC at 36400 Cape Kiawanda Driv in Pacific City during likely hours. The ublicity email that I received did not include hours for the blood drive, but you can’t go wrong by showing up in the middle of the day (and they are likely open until at least 4 p.m.).
On the subject doing what we can, Only 67% of Oregonians have complete the 2020 census. Save the tax dollars that will be devoted to seeking input for your household in person by completing the short process online. Go to uscensus.gov. Remember to register to vote in the general election. The cut off is October 12. To register online (or research other options) got to https://www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/Clerk/default.htm. Voters can also request mail-in ballots on the site if you are stationed or schooling out of State.
It’s not too late to learn the Basics of Budgeting or Mortgage readiness via Zoom. Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity has launched a free series of financial education classes to help households ready themselves for home ownership. Deborah Dixon-Krause, who is Community Engagement and Education Coordinator for TLC Bank, is teaching the series. Classes run from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, through September. All classes will be in Zoom format, which is accessible online.
Remember that Neskowin Farmer’s Market continues operation from 9 until 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays through September. They’re located at at Neskowin Valley School on Slab Creek Road in Neskowin. The first hour is reserved for Seniors and those with compromised health. Pacific City Farmer’s Market is open on Sundays (also through September) and features offerings other than just food. Hours are 10 until 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library, which is located off Camp Street North of the flashing light in Pacific City. Be patient, as both markets enforce protocols set in place to protect vendors & shoppers from Covid 19.
Most local eateries have expanded hours and indoor seating for diners; each of them offer carryout as well. Antonette’s Kitchen South, 503-318-6304, is open from 11 until 3:00 p.m. daily. Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, from 12 until 8:00 p.m. Friday- Tuesday. Bear Creek Artichokes, 503-398-5411, is open from 10 until 5:00 p.m. daily. Doryland Pizza, 503-965-6299, is open from 11:30 until 9:00 p.m. daily. Grateful Bread, 503-965-7337, from 8 until 2:00 p.m. Thursday- Monday. Hawk Creek Café, 503-392-4400, is open from noon until 9:00 p.m. daily, except Tuesday. Los Corporales offers seating in their restaurant from 4 until 8:00 or 9:00 p.m. daily by reservation only. Call 503-965-6999; Carryout is available from 11 or 12 until 8:00 or 9:00 p.m. except Monday and Tuesday.
Oar House, 503-965-2000, from noon until 8:00 p.m. daily, closing an hour earlier on Sunday. Pelican Pub, 503-483-3022, is open from 10:30 until 10:00 p.m. daily. River House, 503-483-1255, from 5 until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and from 12 until 9:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Stimulus Coffee and Bakery, 503-965-4661 is open from 7 until 2:00 p.m. daily. Twist Wine Company is open from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekends. . Sportsman’s Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, is seating from 11 until 10:00 p.m. daily. Village Coffee Shop, 503-965-7635 from 8 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. daily. The Village Scoop is open from 12 until 8:00 p.m., daily. Please contact me with additions or corrections to this ever-evolving list.
I remain desperate for a copy of the Community Birthday Calendar. Please contact me using the information provided in this space if you have one to sell or if I can make copies from yours. I’ll “see” you next week.
