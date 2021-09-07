Hebo Women's Book Club met last week via Zoom. Besides myself, participants included Melanie Merryman, Rachel Pettit, Nancy Whitehead and Joan WIlke. We discussed "The Snow Child," a first book by Eowyn Ivey, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2013. Joan checked out Tillamook County Library's book club kit and led our discussion, Melanie distributed the books and hosted the Zoom meeting. We all enjoyed this page turner which centers on an older couple who've settled on the Alaska frontier. They build a snow-child one winter evening, and they discover, the next morning, that she may have come to life. This sweet story makes a great antidote in these troubled times. We plan a book selection evening when the group meets for September.
Our Fencepost inbox was inundated with queries into my well being just before and for some time after Hurricane Ida made landfall in New Orleans on Sunday, August 29. I enjoyed a long weekend there with daughter Elise and grandson Logan late in August. Fortunately, we left Louisiana on the twenty second, we were home with a week to spare before the hurricane hit. Thanks for your concern.
Our ongoing warm dry summer, for the third year in a row, is stressing large trees in these parts. I appreciate KTIL airing a piece some weeks ago alerting listeners to the plight of our trees in drought conditions. Since then I have run a hose (at more than a trickle but far less than full force) on each of three large trees in my yard for an hour at a time once a week. Our trees provide oxygen through their leaves, shade, habitat for wild creatures and their roots prevent erosion of our top soil. I've lost one large Hemlock to dry summers already. Are there trees on your land that are thirsty?
Speaking of the wellbeing of living things, Tillamook County Public Health is offering free drive-up COVID-19 testing at Tillamook County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Free drive-up vaccinations are available there from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Fairgrounds are east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street. Enter through the gate on 3rd Street by the 4-H dorm building and follow the path to their testing tents. No appointments are required. Testing will be performed while you are in your car. For additional information, call 503-842-3914 during regular business hours (English and Spanish).
Remember that Nesko Women;s Club will kick off their year with a lunch meeting at 11:30 on Friday, September 17 at Kiawanda Community Center. Lunch will be catered by Grateful Bread for $12 or you can bring your own. Everyone pays $3 for the use of the space. The program will feature Peter Starkey, Executive Director (E.D.) of Community Action Resource Enterprise, or C.A.R.E. He was recently hired to fill the post vacated by former E.D. Erin Skarr when Erin was elected a County Commissioner.
Don't forget that Neskowin Farmer's Market happens from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. weekly on Saturdays. They're located on the east side of U.S. Highway 101 at the corner of Summit Lane across from Neskowin Beach Wayside. For more information, go to neskowinfarmersmarket.com. Pacific City Farmer's Market runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sundays. It's located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library on Camp Street (off of Brooten Road) in Pacific City. While some vendors participate in both markets, many do not, so it's worth attending both--or alternating between the two, if that suits your schedule and location.
Happy birthday this week to: Tucker Bassett, James Carver, Jim Dieringer, Nolan Dimmitt, Linda Fletcher, Kristen Hagerty, Stacey Hagerty, Jerica Haltiner, Willie Haltiner, Andrew Haslam, John Hurliman, Dave Kiser, Garry Link, Sara Ogle, Aubrey Pippenger, Jebadiah Pippenger, Mike Polivka, Gage Schmid, Brian Slavens, Teresa Smith, Michelle Wallace, Erin Weisser and Ray Wilkinson.
