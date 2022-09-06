My older son Chory (who went by Zachory when he attended Nestucca High School with the class of 1999) visited from North Portland over a recent weekend. He and his significant other cooked for me and we enjoyed evenings lounging in the back yard. We hiked one afternoon at Drift Creek Falls. The trail is located nine miles off State Route 18 out of Otis. The three-mile round trip was an easy hike through the shady forest on wide, well-groomed footpaths. It ends with a towering suspension bridge at the 150-foot waterfall. Dozens of other hikers greeted us coming and going, which increases one’s sense of safety in such a remote location. I highly recommend the adventure to my readers.

Oregon’s Long-Term care ombudsman will demystify long term care for all comers on Wednesday. The presentation will include how to be a smart consumer, the perks and pitfalls of community based care and resident’s rights in licensed long-term care. The free event is planned at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7 at the Main Branch of Tillamook County Library (directions below).

