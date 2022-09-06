My older son Chory (who went by Zachory when he attended Nestucca High School with the class of 1999) visited from North Portland over a recent weekend. He and his significant other cooked for me and we enjoyed evenings lounging in the back yard. We hiked one afternoon at Drift Creek Falls. The trail is located nine miles off State Route 18 out of Otis. The three-mile round trip was an easy hike through the shady forest on wide, well-groomed footpaths. It ends with a towering suspension bridge at the 150-foot waterfall. Dozens of other hikers greeted us coming and going, which increases one’s sense of safety in such a remote location. I highly recommend the adventure to my readers.
Oregon’s Long-Term care ombudsman will demystify long term care for all comers on Wednesday. The presentation will include how to be a smart consumer, the perks and pitfalls of community based care and resident’s rights in licensed long-term care. The free event is planned at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7 at the Main Branch of Tillamook County Library (directions below).
P.C. Pour Winery will host a “Sip and Plant” event from 5:30-7:00 on Thursday, September 8. Participants can choose from two potential projects- a beaded terrarium for live plants or a a beaded sun-catcher window charm. Online registration may be completed by visiting pcpour.com/event-details/plant-sip.
Tillamook County Library is hosting an Anime Club for teens! They gather from 4:00-5:30 p.m. each first and third Thursday in the Copeland Room at the Main Branch. It’s located at the intersection of Third Street and Stillwell Avenue in Tillamook. An after school snack is provided. The next meeting happens at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15.
Thanks to Wally Nelson, of Hebo, for news from Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts. Let’s mark our calendars for a weekend between October 14 and 30 to see their production of “Deathrap” by Ira Levin. Evening performances are held at 7:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with 2:00 matiness each Sunday. $15 tickets are available online. Go to Tillamooktheater,.com or call 503-812-0275 for more information.
Perseverance Martial Arts is offering an introductory Jiu Jitsu class for free. Adult classes are offered from 7:00-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Teen classes are from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturdays. The gym is located at 1142 Main Avenue in Tillamook. Telephone registration is available by calling 971-910-1188.
Neskowin Farmer’s Market runs from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. each Saturday off the west side of U.S. Highway 101, near Neskowin. The address is 48875 U.S. Highway 101, Neskowin, 97149. Pacific City’s Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekly on Sundays. It’s located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County library near the intersection of Brooten Road and Camp Street in Pacific City.
Fire Season is here at the Oregon Coast. A total burn ban is in effect. All open piles and burn barrels are banned, according to Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District’s website. For more information, call them at 503-392-3313.
Happy birthday this week to: Tucker Bassett, Erin Corey, Jim Dieringer, Nolan Dimmitt, Jason Ellison, Kristen Hagerty, Stacey Hagerty, Jerica Haltiner, Willie Haltiner, Andrew Haslam, Dave Kiser, Garry Link, Aubrey Pippenger, Jebadiah Pippenger, Mike Polivka, Gage Schmid, Brian Slavens, Teresa Smith, Skyler Wallace, Ray Wilkinson and Shawn Woods.
