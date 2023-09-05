Thanks to those who have reached out with well wishes as I have recovered this week from Covid. I am fortunate to have contracted only a mild case, made milder by a timely prescription to the antiviral therapy they’re calling Paxlovid. While the drug’s side effects proved gnarly, it nearly removed my fever, sore throat and cough. Fencepost readers may appreciate knowing that the virus can be spread to our canine and feline companions. We should avoid, petting, cuddling and kissing while contagious; pets should not sleep in the same bed with an infected individual.

Among well-wishers was Sonya Kazen, of Cloverdale. She and hubby Fred will croon original folk tunes from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30 at Drift Inn in Yachats. They’ll return to Pacific City Farmer’ Market (located On Camp Street, in the library parking lot) from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, and they’ll serenade Manzanita’s Farmer’s Market, on the town’s main drag from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 8.

Do you support Senator Suzanne Weber and other Republican senators' petition to be allowed to serve again despite having exceeded ten unexcused absences during their walkout and violating Measure 113?



