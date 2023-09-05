Thanks to those who have reached out with well wishes as I have recovered this week from Covid. I am fortunate to have contracted only a mild case, made milder by a timely prescription to the antiviral therapy they’re calling Paxlovid. While the drug’s side effects proved gnarly, it nearly removed my fever, sore throat and cough. Fencepost readers may appreciate knowing that the virus can be spread to our canine and feline companions. We should avoid, petting, cuddling and kissing while contagious; pets should not sleep in the same bed with an infected individual.
Among well-wishers was Sonya Kazen, of Cloverdale. She and hubby Fred will croon original folk tunes from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30 at Drift Inn in Yachats. They’ll return to Pacific City Farmer’ Market (located On Camp Street, in the library parking lot) from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, and they’ll serenade Manzanita’s Farmer’s Market, on the town’s main drag from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 8.
Rural Fire Protection District Chief Oeder has asked us not to burn, at all due to extreme fire danger. The risk of wildfires is real. Let’s do our part by procrastinating our back yard barbecues, burning and bonfires until the conditions are safer.
There are signs up in Hebo asking residents to conserve water, which is good advice for all of us as we enter a fourth month of unprecedented dry weather. Popular Mechanics suggest the following: Fix leaks and drips in plumbing. Sweep (rather than hosing off debris from walkways. Do essential outdoor watering early or late in the day, and mulch flowerbeds to contain moisture. Trade showers for baths and install aerators or flow restrictors to shower heads. Wash only full loads of dishes and laundry. And don’t leave water running as you shave or brush your teeth.
Meg’s Beachwood, a restaurant near the flashing stoplight in Pacific City (there’s only the one stoplight!), is fundraising for their college-bound employee, Rachel Gregory. Rachel has an unhealed foot injury that will require surgery. The procedure and its aftermath of recovery, rehab and physical therapy will prevent her from working the two jobs that were intended to finance Rachel’s college year, which starts next month. There is a donation jar at the bar in the Beachwood Restaurant. Donors can also arrange to help by telephone; the number is (503) 812-0528.
The Pacific City Branch of Oregon Coast Bank is collecting school supplies. They’ll accept unopened packages of any school supplies you have on hand. The largest need is for disinfection wipes, facial tissue and hand sanitizer. Our donations can be delivered to their Brooten Road branch during open hours which are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays. The drive-through opens at 8 a.m. and can be accessed for donations according to my source.
Happy Labor Day, dear reader. Happy birthday this week to: Susie Bentley, Aurora Dillon, Juliana Fitch, Jeff Geil, Sawyer Lane, Andrea Oulman, Natasha Owens, Bob Pippenger, Nicole Royster, Steve Shiels, Shannon Sisco, Mindy Smith, Andrea Sousa, Zachary Spidell, Cayson Thurman and Dewanna Zeller.
