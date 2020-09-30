Hebo Women’s Book Club has met for three months in a row via Zoom. In July we discussed “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren, from a library kit that we checked out way back before Covid-19. I was unable to attend the discussion but highly recommend the book; it’s a great reminder that a woman can earn a living as botanist and have a good time in the process.
For August, we chose the theme of black women authors and each selected our own book to read and report back on to the group. I chose two recent reads to finish and report back on. “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama is an autobiography of the former first lady. It begins with her south Chicago girlhood. She and a brother were raised by working class parents in her grandparents’ upstairs. The book includes her primary, secondary and higher education, her romance with Barack and their young married life, including the births of both daughters. It covers her husband’s political career through his second term in the White House. It is beautifully written, relatable, and a very good read.
The other book that I reported on in August was “Yesterday I cried,” by Iyanla Vanzant. Also drawn on the author’s life experience, this book was a slower, more excruciating read. Ms. Vanzant starts the story with the death of her mother when she was four and her experiences, often including neglect and abuse, in being raised by friends and relatives. It has a happy ending.
For September, we expanded to fiction by black women authors. I read “In the New Moon’s Arms,” by Nalo Hopkinson. The story is told from the perspective of a single grandma who’s survived the death of her aged father for whom she was caretaking. There is romance and magic along with the sci-fi element. Sea people inhabit the ocean surrounding her island, and the protagonist rescues and takes one in when he washes up, injured on the beach. It was a fun story to read and I recommend this author.
Thanks to Melanie Merryman for word that Pacific City Transfer Station will move to winter hours on October 1. We can dump garbage and drop off recycling betweem 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday. They’re located off of Brooten Road near Bayshore Family Medicine.
Remember that Tillamook Family Counseling Center is sponsoring a series of parenting classes, online this fall. Active Parenting, accessibly via Zoom video conference, will run weekly from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays starting October 6 and running through November 6. The course provides parents and caregivers practical parenting skills and is led by trained professionals. For more information, call Melissa, 503-842-8201, extension 276.
Speaking of Tillamook Family Counseling Center, don’t forget that they are offering an ongoing Covid-19 support group that is free to residents County-wide and accessible online via Zoom. The sessions are held from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Thursdays weekly, and will continue indefinitely. Call T.F.C.C. at 503-842-8201 to be connected with log-in instructions. Zoom can be accessed online or by telephone, with or without video-calling; data rates may apply depending on your telephone plan.
Please contact me using the information provided near my photo in this space if you have news tips or would like to add your household’s birthdays to the weekly list. I am writing without much input most weeks; it would be great to hear from you.
Happy birthday this week to: Ann Bodyfelt, Hailey Eckhardt, Jim Fields, Glenda Gann, Jason Green, Colleen Hagerty, Olivia Hale, Kathy Holter, Whitney Hopkes, Peggy Howard, Kayla Love, Briana Matson, Morgan North and Waymon Trent.
