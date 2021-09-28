Suicide Prevention Awareness month this September is winding up, but there’s one more free training on offer to our community. “Mental Health First Aid,” is a free online course provided by Oregon State University. The training helps participants develop the skills and confidence to help others in crisis and promote healing. Topics covered include mental health conditions, substance abuse disorders and mental health stigma. Instruction will also cover community resources for getting help, and how to respond to a person in crisis.
It consists of two hours of self-paced online content followed by a six hour training via videoconference. Registration is open through October 8 by going to http://beav.es/UJ8. Registrants will receive course materials around October 14. The self-paced portion must be completed by October 28.The online videoconference is planned from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29. For more information, contact Erika.Carillo@oregonstate.edu.
Next week (October 3-9) is Fire Prevention Safety week. Free education printables are available at http://www.volunteerfirefighteralliance.org/education.html. The site also has free materials available to ship to educators and Fire Departments.
We appreciate Nestucca Fire Chief Jim Oeder providing word that Hebo Fire Station has smoke detectors available to install or to replace existing detectors that are not responsive to testing. Check your home. Working smoke detectors should be installed near the breaker box, in the kitchen and near each bedroom door. There should be at least one detector for each floor of the home. Hard wired detectors need to be serviced by an electrician.
The Audobon Society of Lincoln City is hosting a hike for birders in Beavercreek State Natural Area. Terrain will include both marsh and upland habitat. It’s planned from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9. Participants should dress for the weather and meet in the Ona Beach parking lot. They expect to see ducks headed north for winter, songbirds, wading birds, hawks and woodpeckers.
Tillamook County Public Health is offering free drive-up COVID-19 testing at Tillamook County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Free drive-up vaccinations are available there from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Fairgrounds are east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street. Enter through the gate on 3rd Street by the 4-H dorm building and follow the path to their testing tents. No appointments are required. Testing will be performed while you are in your car. For additional information, call 503-842-3914 during regular business hours (English and Spanish) or go to tillamookchc.org.
Don't forget that Neskowin Farmer's Market happens from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. weekly on Saturdays. They're located on the east side of U.S. Highway 101 at the corner of Summit Lane across from Neskowin Beach Wayside. For more information, go to neskowinfarmersmarket.com. Pacific City Farmer's Market runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sundays. It's located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library on Camp Street (off of Brooten Road) in Pacific City. While some vendors participate in both markets, many do not, so it's worth attending both--or alternating between the two, if that suits your schedule and location.
Happy birthday this week to: Carolyn Douglas, Jason Hagan, Anna Hagerty, Colleen Hagerty, Lennie Heitsman, Nicole Hurliman, Chris Nelson, Jr. and Waymon Trent. Because October marks a second year of relying on the 2029 Community Calendar for our birthdays (and some months are missing) I appreciate your patience with an approximated list. If there are birthdays that you want to see honored in this space, please contact me using the information near my photo, above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.