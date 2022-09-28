Cloverdale Baptist Church is rebooting their Children’s Bible Club! I hear that they’re adding “Boot, the Mule” to their Scripture memorization program. “Boot” and friends will teach the Bible from the perspective of the mules of the Bible. An Open House is planned for from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28 at the church, which is located on Bridge Street in downtown Cloverdale. Children and their parents are invited to meet Boot, view curriculum, make mule cookies, and more. Weekly Bible Clubs will start at 5:30 p.m. on October 5. Thanks to April Bailey for this news as we go to press.
Hebo Women’s Book Club met for September at South Tillamook County Library last week. Attendees included Nancy Whitehead and Joan Wilke. I am embarrassed to admit that I was so busy at work that I didn’t even get an e-mail written to announce my absence. They discussed “Who Cooked the Last Supper” by Rosalind Miles. I purchased a copy of the intriguing book, but have yet to start it. Instead, I read last month’s selection, “Between The World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. It is beautifully written and I agree with Toni Morrison that it is “required reading.” I loved it.
A 29th annual Ocean Waves Quilt Camp is planned the week of October 18-23 at Twin Rocks Friends Camp in Rockaway Beach. The venue is located as you come into town northbound. Full camp with lodging is $475, full camp without lodging is $400, a single day costs $150. Meals are provided. Day-long class options include Miniature quilts, crazy quilts, sew by row, and seven others. For more information or to sign up, call Jane’s Fabric Patch, 503-842-9392.
A virtual Self-Care Workshop for parents and caregivers is slated from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 3. The workshop is offered at no charge to Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook County residents by Northwest Parenting and Tillamook Family Counseling Center. For more information or to sign up, call Janeane 503-842-8201, extension 270 or email Janeanek@tfcc.org.
Thanks to Wally Nelson, of Hebo, for news from Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts. Let’s mark our calendars for a weekend between October 14 and 30 to see their production of “Deathtrap” by Ira Levin. Evening performances are held at 7:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with 2:00 matiness each Sunday. $15 tickets are available online. Go to Tillamooktheater.com or call 503-812-0275 for more information.
Tillamook County Public Health provides a free and anonymous Harm Reduction Syringe Exchange. Safe injection supplies, wound care supplies, Naloxone training and kits, along with referrals to resources are all on offer. The event is held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on first and third Wednesdays, monthly at Ivy Avenue Wellness Center. The address is 1105 Ivy Avenue in Tillamook.
The event also happens from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on second Wednesdays at our own Hebo Fire Hall. The address is 30710 U.S. Highway 101 in HeboThe service is offered on fourth Wednesdays at the Upper parking lot of North County Food Bank, 278 Rowe Street in Wheeler.
Neskowin Farmer’s Market runs from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. each Saturday through September off the west side of U.S. Highway 101, near Neskowin. The address is 48875 U.S. Highway 101, Neskowin, 97149. Pacific City’s Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekly on Sundays, also through September. It’s located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County library near the intersection of Brooten Road and Camp Street in Pacific City.
Fire Season is here at the Oregon Coast. A total burn ban remains in effect. All open piles and burn barrels are banned, according to Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District’s website. For more information, call them at 503-392-3313.
Happy birthday this week to: Joyce Bailey, Ann Bodyfelt, Whitney Christensen, Carolyn Douglas, Hailey Eckhardt, Stephanie Eckhardt, Jim Fields, Dorothy Gann, Glenda Gann, Jason Hagan, Ana Hagerty, Colleen Hagerty Olivia Hale, Lennie Heitsman, Whitney Hopkes, Briana Matson, Rich McKinney, Ty Scott, Katlyn Slavens, Tori Slavens, Waymon Trent and Lacey Woods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.