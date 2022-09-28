Cloverdale Baptist Church is rebooting their Children’s Bible Club! I hear that they’re adding “Boot, the Mule” to their Scripture memorization program. “Boot” and friends will teach the Bible from the perspective of the mules of the Bible. An Open House is planned for from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28 at the church, which is located on Bridge Street in downtown Cloverdale. Children and their parents are invited to meet Boot, view curriculum, make mule cookies, and more. Weekly Bible Clubs will start at 5:30 p.m. on October 5. Thanks to April Bailey for this news as we go to press.

Hebo Women’s Book Club met for September at South Tillamook County Library last week. Attendees included Nancy Whitehead and Joan Wilke. I am embarrassed to admit that I was so busy at work that I didn’t even get an e-mail written to announce my absence. They discussed “Who Cooked the Last Supper” by Rosalind Miles. I purchased a copy of the intriguing book, but have yet to start it. Instead, I read last month’s selection, “Between The World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. It is beautifully written and I agree with Toni Morrison that it is “required reading.” I loved it.

