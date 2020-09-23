Extreme fire weather has caused rapid growth of fires throughout the northwest, and new ignitions have strained resources throughout the region. Conditions remain unsafe for forest employees to address hazards due to downed trees. Nationally, and within Oregon, firefighting resources are operating at maximum capacity and resources are severey limited.
These circumstances have have created unprecedented fire and public safety concerns throughout the Siuslaw National Forest which is temporarily closing to public access. It will be re-evaluated regularly as conditions change. The closure covers all National Forest forested, coastal, and sand areas d includes the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, Sand Lake, developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, dy use areas, wilderness areas, and all forest roads and trails.
Forest officials strongly encourage the public to avoid visiting the forest effective immediately. It is critical that forest visitors follow this important closure for their own safety and the safety of our neighboring communities, employees, and firefighters.
We appreciate Sonya Kazen alerting Fencepost readers that Tillamook County lags behind the State average in responding to the 2020 Census. While Oregon is responding at about 67%, fewer that 45% of Tillamook County households have completed the Census which is essential to assuring our representation in national government and federal funding of essential programs. Go to census.gov to complete the short questionnaire for your household.
A million thanks to JoAnne Watters for calling with word that Nestucca Lion’s Club did not do a Community Calendar for 2020-2021 due to Covid19. She generously offered an extra copy of last year’s calendar for Fencepost reference in the year to come; we’re grateful. Please call me with corrections if you have birthdays to add or subtract from what was published in last year’s calendar and be patient as we forge ahead with what may, at times, be a flawed birthday list.
Happy September birthday through the 8th to: Susie Bentley, Jenny Cabral, Jim Dieringer, Aurora Dillon, Juliana Fitch, Jeff Geil, Tim Inman, Sawyer Lane, Emma Nosack, Natasha Owens, Andrea Oulman, Aubrey Pippenger, Jeb Pippenger, Mike Polivka, Steve Shiels, Teresa Smith, Zachary Spidell, Shane Stuart, Emily Summers, Ray Wilkinson, and Skyler Wallace.
Happy September birthday through the 15th to: Tucker Bassett, Dale Baumgartner, Jamie Carver, Nolan Dimmitt, Lynda Fletcher, Brandy Gearhart, Kristen Hagerty, Stacey Hagerty, Jerica Haltiner, Willie Haltiner, John Hurliman, Linda Hurliman, Lars Kellow, Dave Kiser, Garry Link, Sara Ogle, Gage Schmid, Brian Slavens, Michelle Wallace, Kim Weber, Erin Weisser and Bob Wilkinson.
Happy birthday this week to: Rylee Armstrong, Forrest Blum, Eric Carver, Joe Coloma, Sid Fisher, Danielle Green, Aaron Hagerty, Eric Hagerty, Erik Hanson, Jesse James Hill, Ray Maack, Logan Morrow, David Park, Donna Scheese and Logan Thomas.
