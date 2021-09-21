Congratulations to Evan and Jamie Carver on the sale of their custom built home as the couple make preparations for an upcoming move to Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. Jamie shared in a recent Facebook post that the family, along “with her folks” will make the move this fall. Jamie has been active with the Parents in Education (PIE) group at Nestucca Elementary (now K-8). Hats off and a round of applause for her contributions over the years. The family will be sorely missed.
Did you know that Bear Creek Artichokes has free wine tasting on Saturday and Sunday, weekly? Grab a buddy or your honey and make a date of sipping and strolling the greenhouse or gift section. They’re open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Call 503-398-5411 for more information.
Remember that free online training in the “Question, Persuade and Refer” (QPR) strategy is being offered this Friday. The course has been shown to reduce suicide rates in the communities where it’s taught. The videoconference, runs from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 24. For more information, or to sign up, call Janeane Krongos 503-842-8201, extension 247 or email janeanek@tfcc.org.
Tillamook Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will hold an online tea party from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, September 26. Their annual “Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in a membership drive for the organization which is open to college graduates of all ages. Go to http://us02web.zoom.us/j/82405573309
Tillamook County Community Health Centers are offering no-cost-to-you (insurance will be billed) wellness exams for ages three and up. Each appointment will include a physical examination, immunizations, lab testing (as needed) and screenings for dental, hearing, nutrition and vision. A $15 gift card will be mailed to families of 3-6 year olds; a $25 gift card to families of patients age 7 and up. If it’s been a year or more since the last physical, call 503-842-3938 to schedule an appointment in English or Spanish.
Tillamook County Public Health is offering free drive-up COVID-19 testing at Tillamook County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Free drive-up vaccinations are available there from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Fairgrounds are east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street. Enter through the gate on 3rd Street by the 4-H dorm building and follow the path to their testing tents. No appointments are required. Testing will be performed while you are in your car. For additional information, call 503-842-3914 during regular business hours (English and Spanish) or go to tillamookchc.org.
Don't forget that Neskowin Farmer's Market happens from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. weekly on Saturdays. They're located on the east side of U.S. Highway 101 at the corner of Summit Lane across from Neskowin Beach Wayside. For more information, go to neskowinfarmersmarket.com. Pacific City Farmer's Market runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sundays. It's located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library on Camp Street (off of Brooten Road) in Pacific City. While some vendors participate in both markets, many do not, so it's worth attending both--or alternating between the two, if that suits your schedule and location.
Happy birthday this week to: Rylee Armstrong, Joyce Bailey, Forrest Blum, Stephanie Eckhardt, Dorothy Gann, Aaron Hagerty, Eric Hagerty, Simon Hagerty, Carl Higdon, Ben Hurliman, Ron Kellow, Wyatt Peterson, Donna Scheese, Melanie Scott and Ty Scott.
