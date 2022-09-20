South County Emergency Preparedness Fair happens from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. this Saturday at Hebo Fire Hall. It’s located just off U.S. Highway 101 a bit north of the junction with State Route 22 in Hebo. On offer will be demonstrations and presentations, a kid’s corner, fire extinguisher training and pet preparedness. Community partners will join the fun. They include the American Red Cross, Oregon State Fire Marshall, Visit Tillamook Coast, Tillamook PUD, Tillamook County Community Development Team and CHS Northwest. Go bags and two-way radios  will be available for sale. The event is sponsored by Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District and South Tillamook County Emergency Volunteer Corps. There will be door prizes.

Fencepost readers appreciate Bare Moon Farm publishing word that a second “Plant and Sip” session is planned; apparently the original event was a roaring success. Make your own beaded plant terrarium and wind chimes with Bare Moon Farm while enjoying a glass of wine at P.C. Pour! Anyone over age 21 is welcome to participate; admission is $35. Be there at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 24 at the P.C. Pour Winery. The address is 33310 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. For more information, call 503-483-1337 or email A virtual Self-Care Workshop for parents and caregivers is slated from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 3.  The workshop is offered at no charge to Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook County residents by Northwest Parenting and Tillamook Family Counseling Center. For more information or to sign up, call Janeane 503-842-8201, extension 270 or email Janeanek@tfcc.org.

