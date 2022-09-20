South County Emergency Preparedness Fair happens from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. this Saturday at Hebo Fire Hall. It’s located just off U.S. Highway 101 a bit north of the junction with State Route 22 in Hebo. On offer will be demonstrations and presentations, a kid’s corner, fire extinguisher training and pet preparedness. Community partners will join the fun. They include the American Red Cross, Oregon State Fire Marshall, Visit Tillamook Coast, Tillamook PUD, Tillamook County Community Development Team and CHS Northwest. Go bags and two-way radios will be available for sale. The event is sponsored by Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District and South Tillamook County Emergency Volunteer Corps. There will be door prizes.
Fencepost readers appreciate Bare Moon Farm publishing word that a second “Plant and Sip” session is planned; apparently the original event was a roaring success. Make your own beaded plant terrarium and wind chimes with Bare Moon Farm while enjoying a glass of wine at P.C. Pour! Anyone over age 21 is welcome to participate; admission is $35. Be there at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 24 at the P.C. Pour Winery. The address is 33310 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. For more information, call 503-483-1337 or email A virtual Self-Care Workshop for parents and caregivers is slated from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 3. The workshop is offered at no charge to Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook County residents by Northwest Parenting and Tillamook Family Counseling Center. For more information or to sign up, call Janeane 503-842-8201, extension 270 or email Janeanek@tfcc.org.
Thanks to Wally Nelson, of Hebo, for news from Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts. Let’s mark our calendars for a weekend between October 14 and 30 to see their production of “Deathtrap” by Ira Levin. Evening performances are held at 7:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with 2:00 matiness each Sunday. $15 tickets are available online. Go to Tillamooktheater.com or call 503-812-0275 for more information.
A 29th annual Ocean Waves Quilt Camp is planned the week of October 18-23 at Twin Rocks Friends Camp. Full camp with lodging is $475, full camp without lodging is $400, a single day costs $150. Meals are provided. Day-long class options include: Miniature quilts, crazy quilts, sew by row, and seven others. For more information or to sign up, call Jane’s Fabric Patch, 503-842-9392.
Neskowin Farmer’s Market runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Saturday through September off the west side of U.S. Highway 101, near Neskowin. The address is 48875 U.S. Highway 101, Neskowin, 97149. Pacific City’s Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekly on Sundays, also through September. It’s located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County library near the intersection of Brooten Road and Camp Street in Pacific City.
Fire Season is here at the Oregon Coast. A total burn ban remains in effect. All open piles and burn barrels are banned, according to Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District’s website. For more information, call them at 503-392-3313.
Happy birthday this week to: Rylee Armstrong, Bear Hagerty, Hawk Hagerty, Simon Hagerty, Karen Hunt, Ben Hurliman, Ron Kellow, Melanie Lackey, Wyatt Peterson and Donna Scheese.
