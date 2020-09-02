I met Pat Sears the first winter I lived in South County, so it was 1993. I had put an ad in the Headlight Herald seeking housekeeping work and Pat hired me to clean, I think it was every other Tuesday. The arrangement lasted until I took my job at Nestucca Valley schools a year or two later. Over the years, my life overlapped Pat’s often. When I needed funds to resume higher education after my divorce, she was the person who contacted me about the Esther Milne Scholarship, and I enjoyed the annual fundraiser for that cause in her beautiful garden for many years.
For more than a decade we have attended Hebo Women’s Book Club together, where I have come to regard Pat not only as a wise and valued friend, but as a role model in creating a full and happy life for myself as a lone woman in our community. Pat passed away August 18; she will be fondly remembered and sorely missed. Our hearts go out to all who grieve this loss.
Speaking of fabulous local friends, a local artist, also an Esther Milne Scholarship recipient, recently posted a yard sign that she created on social media. It says, “Imagine a UNITED States.” I loved the bipartisan call for political unity. My friend, who prefers anonymity, agreed to me using her words (and hiring her artistic talent to paint them) as a mural on the exterior wall of my carport at home. I am thrilled with the result.
On the subject of civic duty, remember to register to vote in the general election. The cut off is October 12. To register online (or research other options) got to https://www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/Clerk/default.htm. Voters can also request mail in ballots on the site.
Only 67% of Oregonians have complete the 2020 census. Save the tax dollars that will be devoted to seeking input for your household in person by completing the short process online. Go to uscensus.gov.
Labor Day weekend is coming up. Special events include an enormous rummage sale in the parking lot at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 5. We who have de-cluttered our homes during Covid-19 are invited to price sell-able items and deliver them to the center between noon and 3 p.m. on Thursday September 3 or Friday, September 4. Proceeds (and rent from vendors’ tables) will benefit KCC, which has been financially crippled by the pandemic.
The free Cloverdale Cruise-in also happens on Saturday. It’s planned from noon until 5 p.m. Donations will be collected toward a complete set of “Jaws-of-Life” tools for Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District. The cruise-in will not include live music this year as “organizers seek eliminate congregation into groups” due to Covid 19 concerns according to publicity materials. We who wish to may experience the “cruise-in as a cruise through.” Let’s plan on joining the fun, and budget a generous donation to be part of a good cause.
Remember that Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity is sponsoring a free series of financial education classes to help households ready themselves for home ownership. Deborah Dixon-Krause, who is Community Engagement and Education Coordinator for TLC Bank, will teach the series. Classes will run from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays for three weeks starting September 15.
I am still desperate for a copy of the Community Birthday Calendar. Please contact me using the information provided in this space if you have one to sell or if I can make copies from yours. Have a great holiday weekend dear readers, I’ll “see” you next week..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.