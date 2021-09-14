Tillamook Work Source will host a Hiring Fair starting at 9 a.m. and lasting “all day” on Wednesday, September 15. They’re located at 2101 5th Street in Tillamook. Drop by to pick up their map of participating employers, County-wide, and enter their drawing to win prizes.
Nesko Women's Club will kick off their year with a lunch meeting at 11:30 on Friday, September 17 at Kiawanda Community Center (34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City). Lunch will be catered by Grateful Bread for $12 or you can bring your own. Everyone pays $3 for the use of the space. The program will feature Peter Starkey, Executive Director (E.D.) of Community Action Resource Enterprise, or C.A.R.E. He was recently hired to fill the post vacated by former E.D. Erin Skarr when Erin was elected to serve as County Commissioner.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Data recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that suicide was the leading cause of death for Oregon youth age 10 to 24, in the latest year for which such data is available, up from the second leading cause of death the previous year. Overall, suicide is the eighth leading cause of death for Oregonians. Oregon ranks 11th highest suicide rate in the U.S., up from 17th when the statistics were last reported.
The “Question, Persuade and Refer” (QPR) strategy has been shown to reduce suicide rates in the communities where it’s taught. In September, QPR is being offered, free by videoconference, from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 24. For more information, or to sign up, call Janeane Krongos 503-842-8201, extension 247 or email janeanek@tfcc.org.
Tillamook County Public Health is offering free drive-up COVID-19 testing at Tillamook County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Free drive-up vaccinations are available there from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Fairgrounds are east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street. Enter through the gate on 3rd Street by the 4-H dorm building and follow the path to their testing tents. No appointments are required. Testing will be performed while you are in your car. For additional information, call 503-842-3914 during regular business hours (English and Spanish) or go to tillamookchc.org.
Don't forget that Neskowin Farmer's Market happens from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. weekly on Saturdays. They're located on the east side of U.S. Highway 101 at the corner of Summit Lane across from Neskowin Beach Wayside. For more information, go to neskowinfarmersmarket.com. Pacific City Farmer's Market runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sundays. It's located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library on Camp Street (off of Brooten Road) in Pacific City. While some vendors participate in both markets, many do not, so it's worth attending both--or alternating between the two, if that suits your schedule and location.
A walking group meets at 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Kiawanda Community Center (address above). They walk to the County Parking Lot at Cape Kiawanda, and back. I plan to join the group this fall to increase my physical activity and make new friends.
Happy birthday this week to: Dale Baumgartner, Eric Carver, Joe Coloma, Sid Fisher, Brandy Gearhart, Danielle Green, Kim Green, Erik Hanson, Jesse Hill, Linda Hurliman, Lars Kellow, Ray Maack, Logan Morrow, David Park, Logan Thomas and Bob Wilkinson.
