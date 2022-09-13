Nesko Woman’s Club will meet for September at 11:30 on Friday, September 16 at Kiawanda Community Center; the address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive, Pacific City. Grateful Bread will cater a $12.00 lunch which is optional; attendees are welcome to bring a sack lunch if preferred. Everyone contributes $3.00 for use of the space. Call Cathy, 541-622-3104 to reserve lunch. The group is open to any woman residing in South Tillamook County; dues are $30 for a year.
Thanks to Merrily Arrero for word that Nesko Club was started in 1925 by a group of young women living in in the area. They met monthly to socialize, sew, and have lunch together. It wasn’t long before they decided they should do something for the community, and the club’s purpose was set. Nesko has been working on things to help our community ever since. Money is raised for people in need, support is provided for South County Christmas Baskets and South County Neighbors, the local schools, a Backpack (weekend food) program, and scholarships every year to mention a of the good causes the group supports. Plan are underway to celebrate the group’s centennial in 2025.
Tillamook County Library is hosting an Anime Club for teens! They gather from 4:00-5:30 p.m. each first and third Thursday in the Copeland Room at the Main Branch. It’s located at the intersection of Third Street and Stillwell Avenue in Tillamook. An after school snack is provided. The next meeting happens at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15.
Thanks to Wally Nelson, of Hebo, for news from Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts. Let’s mark our calendars for a weekend between October 14 and 30 to see their production of “Deathrap” by Ira Levin. Evening performances are held at 7:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with 2:00 matiness each Sunday. $15 tickets are available online. Go to Tillamooktheater,.com or call 503-812-0275 for more information.
Perseverance Martial Arts is offering an introductory Jiu Jitsu class for free. Adult classes are offered from 7:00-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Teen classes are from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturdays. The gym is located at 1142 Main Avenue in Tillamook. Telephone registration is available by calling 971-910-1188.
Neskowin Farmer’s Market runs from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. each Saturday off the west side of U.S. Highway 101, near Neskowin. The address is 48875 U.S. Highway 101, Neskowin, 97149. Pacific City’s Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekly on Sundays. It’s located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County library near the intersection of Brooten Road and Camp Street in Pacific City.
Fire Season is here at the Oregon Coast. A total burn ban is in effect. All open piles and burn barrels are banned, according to Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District’s website. For more information, call them at 503-392-3313.
Happy 18th birthday on Wednesday to my dear grandson Logan Morrow who reads the Headlight Herald in Prineville. Happy birthday this week to: Dale Baumgartner, Levi Beachy, Eric Carver, Joe Coloma, Lynda Fletcher, Brandy Gearheart, Danielle Green, Kim Green, Linda Hurliman, Lars Kellow, David Park, John Sousa, Logan Thomas, Michelle Wallace and Robert Wilkinson.
