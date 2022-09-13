Nesko Woman’s Club will meet for September at 11:30 on Friday, September 16 at Kiawanda Community Center; the address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive, Pacific City. Grateful Bread will cater a $12.00 lunch which is optional; attendees are welcome to bring a sack lunch if preferred. Everyone contributes $3.00 for use of the space. Call Cathy, 541-622-3104 to reserve lunch. The group is open to any woman residing in South Tillamook County; dues are $30 for a year.

Thanks to Merrily Arrero for word that Nesko Club was started in 1925 by a group of young women living in in the area. They met monthly to socialize, sew, and have lunch together.  It wasn’t long before they decided they should do something for the community, and the club’s purpose was set.  Nesko has been working on things to help our community ever since.  Money is raised for people in need, support is provided for South County Christmas Baskets and South County Neighbors, the local schools, a Backpack (weekend food) program, and scholarships every year to mention a of the good causes the group supports. Plan are underway to celebrate the group’s centennial in 2025.

