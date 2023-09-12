Hats off to Tom Goodwin for organizing Cloverdale’s annual classic car show last weekend. The coastal village was a flurry of activity on Saturday, and sunshine on the chrome of the parked cars made for great photo ops.

Remember that a major cycling event is coming to South Tillamook County this week. “Cycle Oregon” will be in Cloverdale, camping on the K-8 school grounds from Monday, September 11 into Wednesday, September 13; school is not in session those days.  The school is located about a mile south of Cloverdale on U.S. Highway 101. 150 riders, plus support staff and their families are expected. Let’s welcome these visitors with open arms.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Which Tillamook County event(s) do you plan to attend this weekend?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Which Tillamook County event(s) do you plan to attend this weekend?

You voted: