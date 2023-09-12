Hats off to Tom Goodwin for organizing Cloverdale’s annual classic car show last weekend. The coastal village was a flurry of activity on Saturday, and sunshine on the chrome of the parked cars made for great photo ops.
Remember that a major cycling event is coming to South Tillamook County this week. “Cycle Oregon” will be in Cloverdale, camping on the K-8 school grounds from Monday, September 11 into Wednesday, September 13; school is not in session those days. The school is located about a mile south of Cloverdale on U.S. Highway 101. 150 riders, plus support staff and their families are expected. Let’s welcome these visitors with open arms.
A needle exchange happens from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on second Wednesdays (September 13) at our own Hebo Fire Hall. The address is 30710 U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo. The service is offered on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Ivy Avenue Wellness Center (11th and Ivy in Tillamook) and on fourth Wednesdays at the Upper parking lot of North County Food Bank, 278 Rowe Street in Wheeler.
Nesko meeting will resume this month. Nesko Women’s Club (a social and philanthropic organization open to any woman residing in South Tillamook County) will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 15 at Kiawanda Community Center. The address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. Participants are invited to bring new school supplies (especially disinfectant wipes, facial tissue, and hand sanitizer) to benefit local students. Misty Wharton, Superintendent of Nestucca Valley School District will provide the program. For reservations call Cathy, 541-622-3104.
“A Journey Through Time” is planned from 1-2:30 p.m. at Bay City 100F Cemetery, 7555 Doughty Road, Tillamook. The cemetery tour and preservation workshop is hosted by Tillamook County Historical Society free of charge. Participants should dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes. They may consider bringing sunscreen and/or a hat and downloading the “Find a Grave” app on a charged device.
A “Second Great Awakening” style revival is planned from 1:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 16 in a “big tent” at the Port of Garibaldi. PATH (Prayer at the Heart) will gather for a vibrant day of encouragement, live music, prayer and inspirational speaking. Participants will learn of resources available through area churches including food programs, shelter, addiction and veteran’s resources, a book group and single mom’s group, hiking and physical fitness groups and more. For more information visit Facebook’s “Tillamook County Wide Prayer” page.
Tillamook Eagles host karaoke from 6-9 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays, monthly. The next event is this Saturday, September 16, and the address is 209 Stillwell Avenue in Tillamook. My source indicates that the entire family is welcome but doesn’t reveal whether there is a cover charge. Food and drink are available for purchase on site.
Happy birthday this week to: Dale Baumgartner, Levi Beachy, Eric Carver, Joe Coloma, Erin Corey, Nolan Dimmitt, Jason Ellison, Lynda Fletcher, Kim Green, Kristen Hagerty, Linds Hurliman, Lars Kellow, Logan Morrow, Brian Slavens, John Sousa, Michelle Wallace and Beaver Creek Bob himself, Robert Wilkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.