Octoberfest has been renamed. Going forward, the annual event will be known at Roktoberfest and earlier publicity about the particulars may have circulated misinformation regarding timing and entry fees. The festival’s planned from 12-10 p.m. on Saturday at Kiwanda Community Center and proceeds benefit the center. Included will be food, wine, a beer garden and live music by the “Avett Others” who will play from 8-10 p.m. Admission for that show is $15. Admission for the day is $20, or we can attend both for $30. There’s free entry for guests age 20 and younger, $5 entry for non-drinking guests. Admission includes a pint glass, four taster tickets and 2 raffle tickets. Food is sponsored by the Oar House and MegPies Bakery Café.
Free events at South Tillamook County Library this week include a Lego Day for After School Club at 4 p.m. on October 2. A showing of Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase is in store when the group meets on October 9. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies and toddlers through age three, happens there at 9 a.m. on Saturdays.
Do you have sewing, needlework or crafts to complete in time for holiday giving? Our librarian, Courtney has reserved time for us to gather with other creatives to work in tandem; bring your own project. “Woven Wednesdays” is planned for 6 p.m. on Wednesdays starting this week. South Tillamook County Library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Thanks to Hebo Ranger District (HRD) for word that East Dunes Campground and staging area on Galloway Road at Sand Lake will be closed October 7 - 9. For a paving project. For more information call HRD, 503-391-5100.
I’ve had more than fifty calls, emails or texts regarding the two paragraphs I wrote last week about a letter writing campaign for Ezra, the shop cat at the Library Thrift Store. He received 30 days’ notice recently from the Library Board. All of those contacts assumed that I side with the patrons who want the cat to stay. Some thanked me “for being the cat’s voice,” others were critical that I “don’t know all of the facts” or wasn’t “neutral” enough in my approach. This assignment requires me to be neutral.
It furthers my neutrality that I have no relationship with Ezra, am not overly fond of cats, am slightly allergic, and that I can’t participate on the Board because I work full-time. It also helps that I trained in mediation a few years back. It turns out that the Board is concerned, not only over patron’s allergies, but about bills for increased insurance and the vet I am told. I wonder whether a jar on the counter of the thrift store might gather donated change to help the cause? Perhaps the letter-writers can convert to check-mailers.
The particulars will be discussed when the Board meets at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 10 at the library.
Remember that a bridge project between Hebo and Grand Ronde will close State Route 22 this weekend from 7 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. Inclement weather could postpone the closure.
And don’t forget Harvest Festival (covered recently in this space). It’s on from 9-4 on Saturday at Neskowin Valley School 2 plus miles up Slab Creek Road in Neskowin. There’s something for everyone there.
Happy birthday this week to: Aneka Bentley, Ann Bodyfelt, Glenda Gann, Jason Green, Olivia Hale, Tristyn Harrison, Kathy Holter, Peggy Howard, Kayla Love, Briana Matson, Margie Noll, Morgan North and Earl Pullen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.