Construction is happening as we go to press on U.S. Highway 101 near Farmer Creek Road. The project will replace the Farmer Creek Bridge on U.S. 101 south of Beaver and realign a section of the highway to improve sight distance from Farmer Creek Road. New guardrails, striping, traffic signs and improvements to the wayside are also promised.
The Farmer Creek Wayside and Boat Launch just southeast of the bridge is closed during reconstruction of the wayside. Alternative boat launches are located at the First Bridge Launch near Beaver and the Three Rivers Boat Ramp to the south of the project. The scheduled completion is fall 2020.
Free events at South Tillamook County Library this week include a showing of “Hocus Pocus” for After School Club at 4 p.m. on October 23. Attendees will craft mason jar lanterns when the group meets on October 30. Woven Wednesdays, a chance to make progress on sewing or needlecrafts (bring your project), happens those same evenings at 6. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies and toddlers through age three, happens there at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. South Tillamook County Library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Remember that a second Neskowin Chamber Music concert is planned for 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 3. Borealis Wind Quintet players use an oboe, flute, bassoon, clarinet, and horn to present a mix of classical pieces, opera arias, and works for piano and winds. Admission is $25 and tickets are available 15 minutes before curtain at the door. Season Tickets are also for sale. Concerts are held in the Chapel at Camp Winema near Oretown. It’s located three and a half miles north of Neskowin on Winema Road.
Nestucca High School band and choir are rehearsing for their Fall Concert. The free event is slated for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5. Since it falls the week of Veteran’s day, the young people decided to present numbers that honor America’s Veterans. Please spread the word that Veterans are especially welcome to attend.
The regular monthly Board Meeting for the South Tillamook County Library Club is planned for 10 a.m. on Monday, November 11. Meetings are held at South Tillamook County Library, which is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Tillamook County Community Health Centers are presenting a pair of free informational meetings about changes coming for Medicare coverage effective in 2020. Tillamook County residents are invited; Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare Supplement Plans will be discussed. Both are scheduled for upcoming Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m., one on November 12, the other on November 19. Tillamook County Library will host both meetings, at the Main Branch, 1716 Third Street in Tillamook. To R.S.V.P. call 1-800-691-5501. For accommodations for people with special needs at the meeting, call 1-800-691-5501, TTY 711.
Happy birthday this week to: Sawyer Adkins, Anna Allen, Eunice Bentley, Michael Cabral, John Elliott, Joseph Fagan, Minita Hagerty, Linda Hamilton, Ava Johnson, Wyatt Link, Payton Owens, Carol Pippenger, Amanda Polivka, Caleb Shores and Amanda Thomas.
