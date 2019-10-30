Hats off to Pat Patterson, of Sandlake for at least a dozen phone calls to inform Fencecpost Readers about a Totem Pole in the works on his son’s land in Hemlock. Unfortunately, Mr. Patterson’s phone reception is poor and despite two calls back to request information in writing or by mail, the undecipherable voicemails continue. A call to Sand Lake Grocery as we go to press verified that there is a Totem Pole in progress. It’s viewable “across a field from the Hemlock end of Sandlake Road.” Perhaps more details will follow; my contact information is provided near my photo in this space.
Hebo Women’s Book Club met for October last week at South Tillamook County Library. We set aside a few minutes to discuss the ending of our September read, “Trask” by Don Berry. Many of us were still finishing the September book at meeting time. The ending is a real page turner. We discussed “Sisters in Law,” about Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsberg for this month. The book chronicles and compares the careers of the first two women appointed to the United States Supreme Court; I loved it. Attending were Ginger Allen, Joan Wilke and me.
We took up a collection, which was enriched by absentees later, towards a wedding gift for our own Rachel Petit who married her Jake last weekend in Neskowin. We know that she hand knitted the dress she wore for the occasion and we wish the newlyweds every happiness.
Free events at South Tillamook County Library this week include a lantern craft for After School Club at 4 p.m. on October 30. Legos are in store when the group meets on November 6. Woven Wednesdays, a chance to make progress on sewing or needlecrafts (bring your project), happens those same evenings at 6. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies and toddlers through age three, happens there at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. Teens will enjoy Casino Night (card games galore) starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2. South Tillamook County Library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Thanks to Cyndie Dietz for word that a Veteran’s Stand Down is planned from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, November 1 at Tillamook County Fairgrounds (east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street.) Sponsored by CARE, the free event offers hair cuts, showers, personal care kids, food, clothing and company. Bus fare is free for Veterans that day (just tell the driver you are a Veteran.).
Remember that Borealis Wind Quintet will perform a Neskowin Chamber Music concert this weekend. The event is planned for 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 3. Admission is $25 and tickets are available 15 minutes before curtain at the door. Season Tickets are also for sale. Concerts are held in the Chapel at Camp Winema near Oretown. It’s located three and a half miles north of Neskowin on Winema Road.
Don’t forget Nestucca High School’s Fall Concert. It’s slated for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5 and will include several numbers that honor America’s Veterans.
Happy Halloween dear readers. Happy birthday this week to: Ember Black, Richard Baumgartner, Kathryn Brunmeier, Ashley Caspell, Nichole Caspell, Randy Haltiner, Norman Loveland, Brandy Lynn, Blain McConkey, Diane Nelson, Kycie Richwine, Joey Sigman, Tori Slavens, Julie Spencer, Dareld Summers, Sam Thurman, Miles Twigg, Lacey Woods and Bradley Zeller.
